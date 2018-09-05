Champions down as Otley aim for crown

OTLEY are back on top of the Aire Wharfe League with just two games remaining after an eight-wicket win at bottom club Beckwithshaw which relegated the defending champions.

Beckwithshaw elected to bat first and Dax Guy (23) and Joseph Holderness (25) shared an opening stand of 45 but Stephen Brown’s fine spell of 5-35 led to the hosts being bowled out for 132.

Beckwithshaw's Sam Baxter being bowled by Sam Fox of Otley. PIC: John Heald

The efforts of captain Ben Morley (31), Stephen Brown (59no) and David Hester (20) eased Otley to 133-2 inside 15.4 overs to take the full 20-point haul.

Burley were knocked back down to second and two points behind Otley after taking 16 points through a 39-run triumph at home to Adel, who are fifth.

Opener Sam Fox made 40 but Burley were struggling at 101-7 before being led to 148 with Nicky Bullock (30), captain Jason Wright (24) and Joe Hall (21) adding what proved crucial late runs.

Rishi Chopra (4-34) and Griffin Lea (3-37) had caused Otley problems but Fox hit back with a spell of 5-24 that skittled Adel for 109.

Stephen Brown bowling at Beckwithshaw. PIC: John Heald

There is a 51-point gap back to third-placed North Leeds, who romped to a 91-run success at home to seventh-placed Follifoot. North Leeds amassed 239-9 led by a knock of 73 from No 7 Amir Farooq, who struck eight fours and three sixes off 86 balls. Opener Farhan Khan had made 38 and an unbeaten late contribution of 28 from Joel Morley also helped against Istikhar Hussain (3-47) and Yasar Ali (3-65).

Nick Robinson made 32 as Follifoot began their chase but Barry Singleton (4-17) and Aftab Karim (4-59) made combined to skittle the visitors for 148.

Second-bottom Guiseley took their bid to beat the drop forward to this weekend with a four-wicket win at fourth-bottom Horsforth.

Horsforth posted 210-9 with Matthew Wainwright (52no) and Nick Smith (39) taking them from 119-7 to 205-8 after an earlier knock of 53 from captain Oliver Hardaker.

Guiseley then overhauled them at 215-6 as Harrison Durkin’s knock of 38 was followed by an unbroken stand between Damon Reeve (40no) and Louis Barker (19no), which nullified the efforts of Ryan Sharrocks (4-58).

Guiseley are 44 points behind third-bottom Pool, who enjoyed a four-wicket victory at home to Rawdon, who are fourth.

Rawdon were bowled out for 187 as James Rosewarne took 4-57 and Pool passed the winning post at 188-6 led by the efforts of Rosewarne (33), Cameron Duncan (37) and Olly Boggie (24).

Along with Horsforth, eighth-placed Bilton are now 56 points clear of the relegationzone following their 36-run win at sixth-placed Ilkley. Mustahsan Ali Shah (38) and David Hardcastle (49) were the three main men as Bilton made 168 against some fine bowling from Will Lennard (6-28).

But Tuseif Arshad then produced an even more devastating spell of 8-33 to skittle Ilkley for 132, Ian Chaplin top scoring with 44.