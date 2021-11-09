Andrew Gale suspended by Yorkshire CCC over historic racist tweets

Yorkshire coach Andrew Gale has been suspended by the club (Picture: SWpix.com)

A lengthy statement released by the club on Tuesday evening confirmed Gale’s suspension pending a disciplinary hearing.

Gale had told the Jewish News last week he had been “completely unaware” of the meaning of an offensive, anti-Semitic word he used in an historic and subsequently deleted tweet, after the newspaper reported the story.

The club also confirmed that director of cricket Martyn Moxon is off work with a stress-related illness.

Moxon, who has faced calls to resign from former chairman Roger Hutton in addition to numerous others, is currently absent from Headingley.

A club statement read: “In response to numerous enquiries, and in the spirit of transparency, Yorkshire County Cricket Club will, from today, make regular updates to the media around the recent issues surrounding the club.

“Professor The Lord Patel of Bradford OBE, Chair of Yorkshire County Cricket Club today said:

“Yorkshire County Cricket Club should be a club for everyone in Yorkshire.

“As I said in the press conference yesterday we need to listen to anyone who has experienced racism, discrimination and abuse at this cricket club, and I urge others to come forward to share their experiences.

“We are aware that, since I spoke yesterday, a number of allegations have been made from individuals about their experiences in the media. These need to be properly investigated.

“I announced that an independent whistleblowing hotline will be set up as quickly as possible, as a safe space for people to come forward with disclosures. Once it is operational – and I have asked for this to happen by the end of this week – this will be the first step to a new and dedicated process to receive and to respond directly to all allegations and concerns.

“We want anyone who may have suffered issues to come forward, and these will be considered carefully and with due diligence”.

“We can also confirm the following:

“Andrew Gale

“We can confirm that Andrew Gale, Yorkshire First XI Coach, is currently suspended pending a disciplinary hearing following an historic tweet. The Club will make a further statement once this process has been completed.

“Martyn Moxon

“Director of Cricket Martyn Moxon is, as of today (9 November), absent from work due to a stress related illness. He will be given the necessary support.

“Report

“The full report is currently only being shared with those with a legal interest and it is not appropriate to publish it whilst it is under legal review.

“We can confirm that the report was sent to the Chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, Julian Knight MP, on Monday morning. Following his comments today in Parliament, we immediately followed up with him and the report has been re-issued to the Select Committee.

“The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket