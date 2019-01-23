Coach Deanna Jefferies to be honoured at national gymnastics awards

Pontefract’s Deanna Jefferies is to be officially recognised at this weekend’s National Awards for her outstanding contribution to gymnastics by the sport’s governing body in the UK.

Jefferies will receive the Award of Merit at the ceremony at Birmingham Town Hall on Saturday which celebrates the achievements of those working in gymnastics across the country.

The former head coach at Featherstone Gymnastics Club, who has worked tirelessly for the sport, has been involved in gymnastics for over 30 years from when she set up the Airedale club with her late husband.

Since then, she has gained qualifications in coaching and judged across the nation. She has been a great support to fellow coaches within the community and has mentored retired gymnasts through coaching roles.

The Award of Merit has been awarded to Jefferies for her years of service to the sport; coaching, judging and supporting gymnasts across the country.

She has recently taken a step away from the club but remains an integral part of the gymnastics community within Yorkshire.

Jefferies said: “I have enjoyed many years of coaching youngsters in their efforts to achieve their aspirations of being the best they can in gymnastics.

“The look of sheer joy on their faces when they achieve a new skill for the first time is worth all the effort and is extremely satisfying to know that you have helped a gymnast to reach their goal.

“I feel very honoured to be a recipient of this award and would like to say a big thank you for the nomination.”

Jane Allen, chief executive of British Gymnastics, added: “I’m thrilled that Deanna has been recognised for her hard work over the years.

“Without the contribution of members like Deanna our sport wouldn’t be what it is today.

“It’s important we recognise the extraordinary contribution of these amazing members; they are great heroes of gymnastics and we are very grateful for the contribution they make.”