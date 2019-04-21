Club rugby: Wharfedale coach Jon Feeley free with praise for his victorious players

Wharfedale coach Jon Feeley praised his side’s effort as they battled to a 38-24 victory over National Two (North) rivals Stourbridge.

The win ensure the Yorkshire side leapfrogged Stourbridge. Their aim now is to finish the season with another victory and movement up the table. Feeley said: “I am a very proud coach, I thought the effort was outstanding. Our decision making was excellent.

Wharfedale man of the match, Jack Blakeney-Edwards.

“There were key points in the game when we were under pressure, but relieved it with intelligent choices. They had a dangerous back three which we eventually nullified.”

After Stourbridge had raced in for an early try to take a 5-0 lead, Wharfedale hit back with Jack Blakeney-Edwards kicking two penalties to nudge ahead. The hosts extended that lead on 33 minutes when a kick into space bounced up into Louis Brown’s hands and he raced in under the posts, Blakeney-Edwards adding the conversion for a 13-5 lead.

But Stourbridge capitalised on some loose play from Wharfedale with a try and conversion on 36 minutes, and they added another on the stroke of half time to lead 19-13. Early in the second half Wharfedale were rewarded for some good pressure inside their Wharfedale’s 22, the penalty try giving them a narrow 20-19 lead. But Stourbridge hit back again with another try on 58 minutes.

Wharfedale’s backs showed their pace just after the hour mark with Will Edwards getting the score after good hands from his team-mates, and Will Lawn scored a converted try six minutes later after their forwards had battered the Stourbridge line. Two more penalties from man of the match Blakeney-Edwards finished the scoring.

Wharfedale finish off their league fixtures with a match against bottom-of-the-table Peterborough Lions next Saturday.