Bradford League: Wrenthorpe earn a lifeline with shock victory over leaders Woodlands

RELEGATION-battling Wrenthorpe supplied the shock of the day in the Bradford League Premier with a 16-run success at home to leaders Woodlands as the top three all suffered defeats.

Overseas player Khalil Khan excelled for hosts Wrenthorpe, top-scoring with 55 as his side set a target of 160-9 with support from opener Jordan Sleightholme (25) and Will Bates (31).

Sami Ullah Alfridi scores runs for Batley. The Pakistani overseas scored 67 not out as Batley overcame Pudsey Congs to stay clear at the top of the Championship. PIC: Steve Riding

Muhammad Bilal (3-17) and Chris Brice (3-32) led the Woodlands attack but the leaders were then left frustrated by Khan (1-16) whose 15 overs of spin bowling leaked only 19 runs.

Opener Sam Frankland (43) had looked to get Woodlands off to the perfect start but the division’s top dogs were dismissed for 144.

Second-placed Bradford & Bingley were unable to take advantage of only a second league loss for Woodlands as the Bees fell to a two-wicket defeat at home to in-form Cleckheaton who are up to fourth.

Bradford & Bingley’s entire top six all passed 20 runs with Dan Revis (58), Kyme Tahirkeli (54), Mohammad Afridi (43) and Ed Brown (38no) leading the way as the Bees posted a total of 261-5 but with Nick Lindley taking 3-59.

Batley's Sami Ullah Alfridi. PIC: Steve Riding

Cleck were then in no mood to let their recent good form slip with Yorkshire batsman and opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore smashing 79 runs off 44 balls and supported by fellow opener Lindley with a more patient knock of 73 from 115 deliveries.

Skipper Mally Nicholson weighed in with a contribution of 46 as Cleck reached a winning 264-8 with 10 balls left. Defeat was particularly annoying for Bees left-arm spinner Bradley Reeve who took 4-44. Third-placed Pudsey St Lawrence also came a cropper as they fell to a 33-run reverse in a local derby at home to fifth-placed Farsley.

Overseas player Pat Kruger was the star of the show for Farsley as he made 63 which helped his side to 188-7 with chief support coming from opener Mark Harrison (38) and Matthew Lumb (25) in the face of Joshua Dracup (3-44).

Saints were then given hope by young batting duo Harry Cullingford (38) and Archie Scott (36) but Kruger went on to record fine figures of 5-32 as the hosts were knocked down for 150.

Bottom-placed side Methley fell to a six-wicket reverse at home to Undercliffe who boosted their hopes of staying up. Jordan Laban’s contribution of 63 kept the Methley innings going before Sohail Raz (47no) and Sudara Udagedara (20no) came together to form an unbroken eight-wicket stand of 75 to take their side to 174-7 as Zeeshan Qasim (4-35) excelled with the ball. His efforts proved vital with opener Simon Lambert then caning two sixes and 16 fours as part of a stellar knock of 106 not out to see his side to victory at 180-7 with Qasim joining him at the crease as the no 9 batsmen to stay unbeaten on 30.

Methley captain Jarred Warner had taken 3-9 and whilst his efforts proved in vain for the victory, his side did leave with 12 bonus points.

Second-bottom Lightcliffe drew a thriller at home to eighth-placed New Farnley. Alex Lilley top scored with 37 as New Farnley made 189-9 with Josh Wheatley taking 4-69. But overseas Suleman Khan then hit back by making 48 for Lightcliffe who finished on 189 but for nine wickets with Lilley completing a good afternoon personally by taking 3-47.

Elsewhere, Townville raced to a 64-run triumph against fellow mid-table visitors Hanging Heaton. Conor Harvey (60) and skipper Jack Hughes (39) provided the top knocks for Townville who made 257-8 as David Stiff (3-68) and Thomas Chippendale (3-56) led the way with the ball. Joe Fraser then made 55 for Hanging Heaton but his side fell short at 193-3 despite another half century from Stiff (54) and a late 34 from Chippendale. Harry Clewett (3-34) and Jack Hughes (3-41) were the best bowlers.