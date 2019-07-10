Bradford League: Leaders Woodlands cut down to size by New Farnley

NEW FARNLEY breathed new life into the Bradford League title race by condemning leaders Woodlands to their first defeat of the season allowing second-placed Pudsey St Lawrence to close the gap.

Woodlands opted to bat first but seamers Alex Lilley (5-15) and Charlie Parker (4-27) made hay as the hosts were sent tumbling for just 68 in only 22.3 overs.

Richard Lamb gets the wicket of Methley opener Adal Islam for three in the win for Pudsey St Lawrence that cut the gap at the top. PIC: Steve Riding

Liam Collins top scored with just 16 and New Farnley then cruised to victory at 69-2 inside 16.3 overs led by opener Adam Waite’s unbeaten 22.

The triumph pushed New Farnley up to seventh and 33 points clear of the drop zone with Woodlands now only 24 points clear of Pudsey St Lawrence who scraped a two-wicket triumph at bottom club Methley. Jordan Laban led the way by making 53 for Methley who set a target of 146 as spinners Steve Watts (4-33) and Archie Scott (3-50) got to work, Watts removing both Laban and chief support act Adam Patel (31).

Saints looked in trouble at 39-5 with Yorkshire bowlers Jarred Warner (3-28) and Matthew Waite (2-13) in the groove but Josh Priestley made a crucial late 32 to help haul his side home at 150-8.

Saints are just three points ahead of third-placed Bradford and Bingley for whom captain Matthew Duce claimed his 600th Bradford League wicketkeeping victim as part of a four-wicket success at fourth-bottom Lightcliffe.

James Dracup, of Pudsey St Lawrence, who took two early wickets in the win at Methley. PIC: Steve Riding

Duce reached the 600 club by catching Ibrar Younis off the bowling of left-arm spinner Bradley Reeve (4-33) as Lightcliffe were knocked down for 178 despite the efforts of overseas player Suleman Khan (75).

Lightcliffe skipper, Ian Philliskirk (12), was also given out for obstructing the field following the earlier efforts of Christian Silkstone (35).

Bradford and Bingley lost opener Daniel Revis for one run but a second-wicket partnership of 101 between Kyme Tahirkeli (68) and Callam Goldthorp (41) followed by a knock of 29 from Muhammed Afridi (29) saw the Bees pass the winning post at 182-6 despite the efforts of Khan who took 4-45.

Bradford and Bingley have a 12-point break back to fourth-placed Hanging Heaton who fell to a five-run loss at home to Farsley who are up to fifth and just six points behind their conquerors. Farsley’s top four all went for single figures but Ben Morley came to the crease to make 52 and skipper and no 9 batsman Mathew Lumb then helped haul his side from 131-8 to 223-9 with his unbeaten knock of 56.

Farsley’s final two batsmen, Paul Nicholson (14) and Matthew Simpson (17no), also offered valuable support with Farsley eventually finishing on 223-9 in the face of Josh Holling (3-45) and Tom Chippendale (3-52).

Hanging Heaton skipper Gary Fellows hit back with a stellar innings of 97 but only Ishmail Dawood (37) was able to offer anything over 15 as support. That meant the hosts being dismissed for 218 as Yorkshire leg spinner Josh Poysden (4-61) and overseas player Pat Kruger (3-60) both struck to good effect. Wrenthorpe were plunged into the dropzone as a perfect ten-wicket win for Undercliffe took them tenth and five points above trouble.

Wrenthorpe opener Jordan Sleightholme made 43 with Khalil Khan supporting with 30 but the efforts of overseas spinner Khalid Usman (5-53) and Scott Etherington (3-44) ensured the innings fell at 143 all out. Undercliffe’s openers Simon Lambert (87no) and Jack Holland (42no) then ensured the perfect victory for their side with an unbeaten stand of 144.

Jonathan Whiteoak produced his season’s best figures of 6-38 as Cleckheaton moved sixth with a six-wicket win at eighth-placed Townville. Whiteoak caused chaos as Townville were tumbled for 73 and Cleckheaton easily overhauled at 74-4 as Azeem Rafiq made 39.