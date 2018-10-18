Youth Olympics: Leeds boxer Hope Price wins Team GB’s first gold in Buenos Aires

Leeds boxer Hope Price has claimed Team GB’s first gold medal at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games after victory with a first round stoppage in his men’s flyweight final.

Price, who came into the Games as the number one seed, made light work of Thailand’s Sarawut Sukthet, catching his opponent with early combinations as the Hunslet Club fighter started on the front foot.

Hope Price.

After just 109 seconds, which included a standing eight count, the referee brought an end to the contest with Sukhet unable to match Price’s speed and footwork.

The 18-year-old is not only the first gold medallist for Team GB at the Games but also the first British boxer to win a Youth Olympic title, a piece of history not lost on Price.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said. “The Olympics is the best thing you can win in boxing.

“This medal means everything. Not just for me but for my dad and family too. The whole family has put a lot of time into me over the years so to repay them with a Youth Olympic gold medal, and to be the first Brit to win one here and the first boxer ever, it’s great. It’s a bit of history.

“My dad’s here and is over the moon. My little brother [Ellis] is in Russia and has just won junior European bronze so it’s been a big week for the family.

“I’ve felt like I’ve been growing into the competition with each day and each fight. Today I felt good and was finding my groove in the first round and before I knew it, it was over. What a result.

“I was a little bit nervous pre-fight. I won silver at the World Championships so there were a bit of nerves and I wanted to come here and win the gold medal. I’ve done that now and I’m over the moon.”