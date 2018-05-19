Write me off at your peril underdog Warrington warns champion Selby

JOSH Warrington has stoked the coals ahead of tonight’s eagerly-awaited dust- up with IBF featherweight world champion Lee Selby, insisting his Elland Road opponent is no “elite” fighter and declaring: “You will get a big surprise on Saturday night.”

Leeds puncher and mandatory challenger Warrington will bid to become his city’s first ever boxing world champion when taking on Welshman Selby in one of the sporting events of the year at Elland Road.

Josh Warrington

Warrington remains undefeated having amassed 26 victories from 26 fights in his eight and a half years as a professional but Selby has held the IBF featherweight world title since May 2015 with the 31-year-old already approaching the fifth defence of his belt.

Selby is subsequently a long odds-on favourite and as short as 1-5 to finally end Warrington’s winning run but the Leeds featherweight says he is relishing the role of underdog and all set to cause a boxing surprise at Elland Road.

Warrington said: “A lot of people will just think that with Lee and the way he goes about his business and being undefeated as a world champion that he’s got this in the bag.

“But don’t write me off because that’s when I think I am at my best when I am the underdog.

“Over the years I have been a massive favourite fighting at First Direct Arena but at the same time I knew there would be someone else in front of me trying to take my position.

“There will be a load that are betting against me but I use that as motivation for our camp and I think you will get a big surprise on Saturday night.

“Lee is a world champion but you can’t really look at his performances and say he’s an elite’.

“He’s a very good world champion and he’s done what he’s had to do with who he has had to beat. But for me, I have always said that I believe I can beat him.”

The duo met for the last time before this evening’s fight at yesterday afternoon’s weigh in held in Millennium Square with Barry-born Selby predictably taking pelters from a large crowd.

Selby weighed in at 8st 13lbs with Warrington one pound lighter at 8st 12lbs.

Tonight’s card features an array of Yorkshire boxers with Leeds’ double Olympic champion Nicola Adams taking in the fourth fight of her new career as a professional against Argentina’s Soledad del Valle Frias.

Leeds super-bantamweight Jack Bateson will have the fourth fight of his pro career against Spain’s Jose Hernandez while fellow Leeds fighter Jack Daniel will take in just his second fight as a pro against fellow super-featherweight Zigurds Krauklis of Latvia.

Action is set to be begin at 4pm.