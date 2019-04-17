WIN Leeds Warrior Josh Warrington v Sheffield Kid Galahad world title fight tickets

Leeds Warrior Josh Warrington will fight Sheffield rival Kid Galahad this summer and you could be there - we have tickets to be won.

Four lucky readers will each win a pair of tickets to see Leeds hero Warrington defend his IBF world featherweight title against the mandatory challenger.

The showdown is at Leeds First Direct Arena on Saturday, June 15.

Warrington will be roared on by his hometown fans but Galahad will also be bringing a sizeable crowd from just down the road.

The unbeaten boxers went face to face in front of both sets of fans during half time when Leeds United beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 in the derby last weekend at Elland Road.

And Warrington is predicting another Leeds win.

There was no flinching or words from Galahad as Warrington continued to taunt his local rival.

As Galahad refused to break his gaze the Leeds legend asked him: “Do you fancy me or something? You can't take your eyes off me!"

Fans in attendance began chanting that Warrington should knock Galahad out and he continued to goad him, promising: "On June 15th they will get their wish!"\

