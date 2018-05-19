Warrington v Selby: Yorkshire trio provide perfect early aperitif

YORKSHIRE trio Jack Bateson, Jack Daniel and Reece Mould all won their bouts on the early undercard of Josh Warrington's IBF world featherweight title fight against Lee Selby at Elland Road.

Doncaster fighter Mould first of all defeated Arnoldo Solano an in international featherweight contest in the afternoon Elland Road sunshine before Leeds puncher Jack Daniel stopped Latvia's Zigurds Kraukalis in the first round of their super-featherweight bout.

Mould won every round to record a victory on points to take his record to ten wins from ten fights with five knock-outs while Daniel quickly settled his bout to make it a perfect three from three as a professional with his second knock-out.

Fellow Leeds fighter Jack Bateson then also beat Jose Hernandez in their super-bantamweight bout, outpointing his opponent 40-36 to also maintain his perfect record as a professional.