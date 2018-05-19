Warrington v Selby: Tetley takes European title to continue perfect night for Yorkshire

BRADFORD'S Darren Tetley defeated Ellesmere Port's Mason Cartwright to take the vacant WBO European Welterweight Championship and continue a perfect night for Yorkshire fighter's on the undercard of Josh Warrington's IBF world featherweight title fight against Lee Selby at Elland Road.

Following earlier victories for Yorkshire trio Jack Bateson, Jack Daniel and Reece Mould, Tetley's opponent Cartwright was stopped in the ninth round after a severe laceration to the mouth.

Cartwright was visibly upset by the doctor's decision after earlier looking in control of the fight but Tetley fought back to turn the fight on its head.

Earlier, Doncaster fighter Mould first of all defeated Arnoldo Solano an in international featherweight contest before Leeds puncher Daniel stopped Latvia's Zigurds Kraukalis in the first round of their super-featherweight bout.

Mould won every round to record a victory on points to take his record to ten wins from ten fights with five knock-outs while Daniel quickly settled his bout to make it a perfect three from three as a professional with his second knock-out.

Fellow Leeds fighter Bateson then also beat Jose Hernandez in their super-bantamweight bout, outpointing his opponent 40-36 to also maintain his perfect record as a professional.