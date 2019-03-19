Video – Failed drugs test remains big bone of contention between Josh Warrington and Kid Galahad

Josh Warrington and Kid Galahad clashed over the Sheffield boxer’s failed drugs test as the pair went head-to-head for the first time before their IBF title fight.

Reigning champion Warrington hit out at Galahad - real name Barry Awad - saying the sport “doesn’t need people like Barry” during a heated press conference in Leeds.

Warrington will make the second defence of his IBF belt against mandatory challenger Galahad at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on June 15.

The bout was delayed from its original date of May 4 due to a broken hand suffered by Warrington in his previous defence against Carl Frampton.

Galahad, who is unbeaten in 26 fights, is stepping up to world level for the first time but the build-up to his meeting with Warrington has already been overshadowed by talk of his positive test for steroids.

The 29-year-old was banned for two years in 2015, later reduced to 18 months, but claimed the test was the result of his drink being spiked by his brother as part of a family dispute.

SEE YOU SOON: Josh Warrington (left) and Kid Galahad after the press conference at Carriageworks Theatre. Picture: Simon Cooper/PA Wire

Warrington showed Galahad no sympathy, saying: “I’ve been pretty clear on this already and I’ve seen comments saying it’s my opinion but it’s not an opinion. It’s a fact that you got banned from the sport for drugs cheating.

“People put their lives on the line in this sport and some people don’t come out of it. The last thing we need is people trying to take a little inch by cheating.

“He’s been given the green card to fight again but the way he conducts himself - the arrogance, the bad-mouthing - he shows no remorse. The sport doesn’t need people like that. It doesn’t need Barry.”

Galahad - flanked by his trainer Dominic Ingle - dismissed the criticism of him and promised to cause a major upset in June.

“It doesn’t matter what’s happened in the past,” Galahad said. “We’re here to talk about the future. I’ll be 100 per cent clean.

“I’m better than him in every single department. His best asset is that people underestimate him because he looks crap when you watch him. I’m more than confident. He knows that I’m going to lick him.”

Warrington broke his right hand in the 10th round of his dramatic win over Frampton in December, his second win over a marque featherweight opponent in 2018.

The Leeds fighter planned to travel to the USA for a unification contest this summer but was forced to take on a bout with Galahad after Galahad was installed by the IBF as his mandatory challenger.

Warrington said: “Last year we had Lee Selby and Carl Frampton. Now we’ve got f*****g Barry from Sheffield. It doesn’t have the same ring to it.

“But I want to unify the belts worldwide and it starts here. When he walks out into the stadium, some people can hack it and some can’t. Barry won’t know because he’s only ever fought in front of 20 people.

“People can blow smoke up his backside in his own gym but when it’s just me and him, he’ll find out.