Vendetta and Halloween themed wrestling shows hit Leeds

Wrestling fans in Leeds need to mark October 13 and 20 in their diaries as Classic UK Pro Wrestling bring two events to St Chad’s Parish Centre, Headingley.

‘Vendetta’ on Saturday October 13 and a Halloween special the following week bring a host of top UK wrestlers to Yorkshire, with men’s and women’s national titles up for grabs.

The Halloween bill

Bradford-based wrestler Gareth Angel defends his British title at Vendetta against new kid on the block Ricky Knight Jr., while Sweet Saraya takes on Karama in a women’s championship match alongside a number of other World Association of Wrestling (WAW) bouts.

Seven days later, Leeds Rhinos mascot Ronnie the Rhino is the guest of honour, kicking off another host of WAW matches.

This event features a ‘ladder match’. First seen in 1972, this event sees two opponents fight to be the first to reach an object, likely a belt, placed at the top of a ladder in the middle of the ring.

Adding to the Halloween theme will be a casket match, which will see Frankenstein, Dracula and The Wolfman fighting to trap each other inside a coffin to claim victory.

Caz Crash will also take on reigning champion Matty Mayhem, to decide the second Classic UK Pro Wrestling (CUKPW) Championship.

On November 17, MMA fighter Dave Faulkner hosts a charity event for the Fire Fighters Charity, with the event held at St Aidan’s Community Hall.

Tickets for the October dates are priced at £7 for adults, £5 for under-12s and £15 for a family of four. Doors open at 7pm.

The charity event at St Aidan’s is priced at a £3 flat rate.