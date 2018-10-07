Nicola Adams in pole position for world title shot after beating Millan

Have your say

Double Olympic champion Nicola Adams secured a unanimous points decision win against Mexican Isabel Millan in their interim WBO flyweight title bout in Leicester last night.

In just her fifth professional fight, the 35-year-old got the better of former world title challenger Millan over the course of the 10 rounds and was the winner on all three judges’ scorecards.

Nicola Adams in action against Isabel Millan last night.

The Leeds fighter will now be targeting a first full world title shot as a professional.

Adams started strongly, with her speed causing her opponent problems in the early rounds.

And she saved the best until last, producing a late flurry of punches in the 10th round before her victory was announced.