Nicola Adams eyes world title shot after points victory

Leeds’ Nicola Adams claimed her fifth straight victory as a professional fighter at Leicester Arena on Saturday night, but was made to fight the full 10 rounds for the first time.

Entering the arena to a great ovation, she met Mexico’s former world title challenger Isabel Millan (22-4-1) for the interim WBO flyweight title. Effectively serving as a final eliminator for the full world title, the teak tough central American looked outclassed for most of the fight, as Adams took the centre of ring, landing a ram rod jab to head and body, earning scorecards of 96-94 and 97-3 twice.

Nicola Adams celebrates after victory in her Interim WBO world flyweight title fight against Isabel Millan.

Adams clearly relished the occasion, dancing in and out of range, flashing her trademark smile, displaying an Ali shuffle and occasionally switching to a southpaw stance.

“Every time I switched southpaw, she didn’t know what was going on. I can switch hit, and that works to my advantage,” Adams said after the fight.

“It was good to get the 10 rounds in, tough fight; she (Millan) was there to fight as well. I was chilled, I was cruising. I knew she had a good chin.”

The ultra game central American, who Adams described as displaying a “tough Mexican style” also allowed Adams to show some mid-fight tactical adjustments.

Nicola Adams (right) in action against Isabel Millan (left).

“I went out looking for the knockout, then halfway in I thought, she’s going to be here for a little bit, so I changed tactics, and stopped loading up on the heavy shots.

“I could tell from the first bell, their game plan was to try and wear me down. They thought I might gas out. I’ve done 10 heavy rounds with the guys in the gym. That was nothing compared to what the lads put me through in camp.”

With a win and the rounds in the bag, it now looks like full steam ahead for a full world title tilt for the two time Olympic gold medallist from Leeds.

“I want a title shot, December 22nd hopefully I’ll be back out, and hopefully we can pin her (reigning world champion Arely Mucino) down. I want that title before the end of the year”

Adams is clearly relishing the opportunity to add a professional title to her amateur exploits.

She added: “I’m excited. I love the entertainment, the pressure, of the big fights. This is what I want to do. I think tonight everyone got a bit more from me, going the full 10 rounds.”

Adams is not apprehensive about facing Mucino, either.

“With my experience now, I can just deal with what’s in front of me. I’ve boxed all around the world, girls from different countries. I’ve been in with the best of them; I don’t think there’s anything new people can show me.”