Irish boxer Katie Taylor. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Taylor - who is fighting on the undercard of Josh Warrington's highly-anticipated rematch with Mauricio Lara this weekend - has made history in the lightweight division, becoming undisputed champion in 2019.

The 35-year-old revealed her love for the LS11 outfit ahead of her bout against Jennifer Han, when she will attempt to move her professional record to an impressive 19-0.

Taylor's father is an avid supporter of Leeds and has passed it down to his daughter with the family hailing from Ireland.

United moved quickly following the big reveal to provide her with a home shirt ahead of Saturday's busy night of boxing at Headingley stadium and Taylor took to social media to thanks the Whites.

"Thanks so much to Leeds United for the jersey," Taylor wrote.

"The city of Leeds (and the football club!) has always held a special place in my heart. Can't wait for Saturday night!"

Ahead of fight night, Taylor said earlier this week: "It is going to be electric. I have a soft heart towards Leeds, so it is going to be really amazing to fight here.