Leeds United send gift to boxer Katie Taylor after big reveal ahead of Josh Warrington undercard appearance
Boxer and Leeds United fan Katie Taylor says the city has always held a 'special place' in her heart after the club gifted her a Whites shirt.
Taylor - who is fighting on the undercard of Josh Warrington's highly-anticipated rematch with Mauricio Lara this weekend - has made history in the lightweight division, becoming undisputed champion in 2019.
The 35-year-old revealed her love for the LS11 outfit ahead of her bout against Jennifer Han, when she will attempt to move her professional record to an impressive 19-0.
Taylor's father is an avid supporter of Leeds and has passed it down to his daughter with the family hailing from Ireland.
United moved quickly following the big reveal to provide her with a home shirt ahead of Saturday's busy night of boxing at Headingley stadium and Taylor took to social media to thanks the Whites.
"Thanks so much to Leeds United for the jersey," Taylor wrote.
"The city of Leeds (and the football club!) has always held a special place in my heart. Can't wait for Saturday night!"
Ahead of fight night, Taylor said earlier this week: "It is going to be electric. I have a soft heart towards Leeds, so it is going to be really amazing to fight here.
“I have great memories growing up and coming here as a kid and going to Elland Road to watch Leeds United. There are some of my best memories as a kid."