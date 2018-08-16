Leeds lad Callum strikes gold-medal double at world championships

LEEDS’ Callum Rushworth has struck gold with two world light contact kick-boxing and boxing titles.

Rushworth was competing in the Barnsley WKO Open World Championships 2018 where he also won two bronze medals – one in point fighting and the other in light contact kick-boxing.

He is a part of Leeds Martial Arts Club and is sponsored by the Hunslet Trust.

Rushworth kicked off his career at Leeds Martial Arts College at the age of five, initially taking part in the Little Dragons Club from which he progressed to become a Little Dragon master.

His next step was to be a part of the Ninja Kids team where he progressed to be a black belt junior in December 2017.

The talented 10-year-old trains three times a week and has recently been moved into the adult classes because of his ability at competing with the more advanced fighters.

Since starting in competitions in 2017, Rushworth has been entered into over 11 events.

Two of these have been world championships – one in Italy and one in Barnsley.

Reflecting on his success at these competitions, his father, Richard, said: “He really is amazing, and we are proud of him.

“He has won over 20 medals so far, with 12 of them being gold. His success has given him the opportunity to travel to various different locations to compete and do what he loves.”