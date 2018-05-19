Jubilant Josh Warrington crowned world IBF featherweight champion at Elland Road

LEEDS boxer Josh Warrington was crowned IBF featherweight champion of the world amid a superb atmosphere at Elland Road after producing a brilliant performance to defeat defending champion Lee Selby on points despite a rather mystifying split decision from the judges.

Warrington opened a cut above Selby's right eye in the second round and while the Welshman complained about a clash of heads, the Leeds fighter dominated throughout with Welshman Selby never looking like defending his title.

Josh Warrington celebrates beating Lee Selby at Elland Road. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

After opening up another cut above Selby's opposite eye in round five, Warrington was then confirmed the new world champion on points despite judge Alan Davis having the fight 115-113 in favour of Selby.

But the other two judges had Warrington in front 116-112 and 115-113 meaning the Yorkshireman was deservedly crowned IBF world champion amid wild scenes at Elland Road.

"What an occasion. What a night," said Warrington. "It's a fairytale ending."

"I always had respect for Lee (Selby). There was a lot of animosity but I said to him after the bell - what's done is done. We'll hopefully leave it at that.”

HITTING THE MARK: Josh Warrington connects on Lee Selby with a right hander during their IBF World Featherweight bout at Elland Road. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Warrington admitted he felt nervous ahead of the fight, knowing that so many fans had turned out to see him at his beloved Elland Road.

““I got into this ring tonight with the expectation of this city on my shoulders,” he added.

“I’m overcome with emotion. We worked on game plans but that all went out of the window and it was sheer grit and determination and this crowd got me through.”

Another domestic dust-up may loom for Warrington as the winner of this bout had been heavily linked with Northern Ireland’s Carl Frampton, whose next fight has been slated for Windsor Park later this summer.

Frampton - who, like Warrington, is promoted by Frank Warren - was ringside to witness the unexpected result.

Warrington added: “I said to him two weeks ago, ‘I’m going to beat Lee Selby then I’ll come to Windsor Park’.

“We love an away day, me and the boys, so we’ll turn up wherever, but first things first, I need to sit down with my manager and Frank and then we’ll get the fight sorted.”