Josh Warrington v Carl Frampton "definitely this year." Frank Warren confirms plans after Frampton win

Josh Warrington and Carl Frampton look set for a December showdown after promoter Frank Warren confirmed that the pair would meet in an IBF featherweight clash before the end of 2018.

Warren said a fight between Warrington and Frampton would take place “definitely this year” after Frampton retained his WBO interim title with a stoppage of Australian Luke Jackson on Saturday night.

Jackson was stopped in the ninth round of a one-sided bout as Warrington looked on from ringside at Belfast’s Windsor Park.

A December meeting between Warrington and Frampton has been spoken about ever since Warrington claimed the IBF belt by dethroning Lee Selby with a dramatic points win at Elland Road in May.

Frampton is without a world belt having lost the WBA version to Leo Santa Cruz last year but the Northern Irishman is widely regarded as Britain’s number one boxer at nine stone, despite Warrington’s impressive defeat of Selby.

Speaking after Frampton’s victory over Jackson, Warren, who promotes both Frampton and Warrington, told BT Sport: “We delivered Carl’s dream. He came to Belfast, Windsor Park. That was his dream.

Josh Warrington celebrates his IBF featherweight win over Lee Selby at Elland Road in May.

“We delivered, he delivered, Josh delivered a few months ago. We’re now going to make the dream fight. These two guys in the ring together is a dream fight for the fans. We’re going to make it happen. They want it and it will happen. Definitely this year. It’s on.”

Warrington pulled a crowd of almost 20,000 into Elland Road for his bout with Selby but a meeting with Frampton at the end of the year, falling in the middle of the Championship season, is unlikely to be staged at Leeds United’s ground.

Frampton has a large following of his own and the 31-year-old packed out Windsor Park on his first appearance at the arena.

Following his defeat of Selby, Warrington initially indicated that he would look to make a lower-key voluntary defence before turning his attention to Frampton.

Frampton floors Luke Jackson with a body shot.

But the Leeds fighter said: “I’m looking to get the fight. For me, I beat Selby and I’m still ranked behind Carl. I’d like to be number one for Christmas. I’ve got a lot of respect for this man but you want to fight the best.”

Frampton also called for the bout to be finalised, saying: “We’re both with Frank Warren and hopefully he can make a fight.

“I’m not a world champion, I’m not for a second saying I’m a world champion because I’ve got this interim title. Josh is a world champion. I would love to be a world champion again.”