Jack Bateson moved his professional record to 14-0 at Headingley on Saturday. Picture by Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Bateson ticked off the third venue of his city bucket list as he stepped out on the undercard of Josh Warrington's rematch with Mauricio Lara.

The 27-year-old admitted himself he had his sights set higher but couldn't turn down the opportunity to fight at a venue close to his heart and the former workplace of childhood hero Rob Burrow.

Bateson wanted to make a statement and come away from the night unscathed and he did so in strong fashion to move his professional record to 14-0.

Over six rounds of super bantamweight he was put through his paces in front of a vocal home crowd.

In the second round Bateson hit the deck but looked perplexed as he was given a standing eight count despite appearing to trip.

He returned to assert his dominance in the next two rounds to respond well to the setback.

Garcia visibly angered as Bateson showed his prowess with the Nicaraguan illegally throwing his counterpart to the floor at the end of round four.

The Leeds man, though, came through on points to secure a 58-56 victory on the scorecard and keep his undefeated record in tact.

Earlier, Leeds light heavyweight Mali Wright opened the undercard action as he secured victory on his professional debut against Antony Woolery.

After a dominant two rounds, Woolery's corner retired their man to hand victory to Wright.

Super welterweight Brandon Stansfield then extended his professional record to 2-0 with victory over journeyman MJ Hall.

Stansfield dominated the contest, landing some heavy shots in the first round but Hall, who was boxing in his 67th contest, showed some brilliant resilience.