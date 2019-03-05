Jack Bateson glad to make statement in knockout display at Elland Road

Jack Bateson insists that he made “a real statement” after securing a first-round knockout victory over Pablo Narvaez at the Elland Road Pavilion on Saturday night.

Bateson put Nicaragua’s Narvaez to the canvas twice before forcing the referee’s intervention in what is his quickest win to date and ends a run of six points wins.

The Leeds man – who fought for Team GB as an amateur – now has nine wins from as many fights and he believes he’s put a marker of his talent down to the division.

“I definitely feel like I made a statement,” the super-bantamweight told the YEP. “I got him out of there in the first round, I scored two knockdowns and then forced the finish.

“I’m happy because most fighters don’t take him (Narvaez) that quickly.

“To be honest, I didn’t plan to initially. I caught him early and I thought ‘let’s get him out of here’.

“You don’t get paid for overtime in this game.”

“After the fight, I thought to myself that I didn’t want it to look like I’d rushed it.

“I didn’t feel like I should be rushing in against a fighter like him, I wanted to take my time. But, in this sport, when you see blood, you go for the finish and I managed to do that tonight.”

“After the recent points wins, I did want to get a knockout to be honest.

I’m ready for these eight and 10 round fights that do go the distance and I would like to get those under my belt. Leeds boxer Jack Bateson

“To do it in the first round is a real statement. I’m now 9-0 with 3 KO’s, so that’s not a bad spot in my professional career.”

This was the first fight Bateson had that was scheduled for eight rounds, though it went less than one.

He says he’d like to have the experience of going the distance before a title fight, but at the same time always welcomes a stoppage finish.

“I’ve done eight rounds in my training, so to not even do one round tonight, I didn’t even break a sweat,” he added.

“I’m ready for these eight and 10 round fights that do go the distance and I would like to get those under my belt.

“But, when you see blood, you go for the finish. Obviously, I’m happy to make a statement with the stoppage tonight, but I’m looking to get the rounds in in the future.”

“It would be nice of course to get a full eight-rounder in, just to have that comfort in the back of my mind, before the title fights. I know that I can go that distance and I could have done it tonight.

“It’s nice to get the rounds in for the experience but at the same time, if the stoppage comes then naturally as a fighter you go for it.”

Bateson says he wants a title by the end of 2019 and feels he has a strong team around to help him built towards a first professional belt.

“I feel like I’m ahead in those little percentages,” continued Bateson. “I’ve got a strength and conditioning coach in David Norris, my boxing trainers in my Uncle (Martin), my Dad (Mark) and Padraic McDonagh.

“I’ve recently had a nutritionist as well, in David Stash. To have these guys working with me and by my side is what I need and that’s what is going to get me to the top. You need a good team in this sport and that’s exactly what I’ve got.”

“The thing about me is that I always stay grounded. Martin (trainer and uncle) will always tell me if I’m not performing in the gym, he’ll tell me straight. My dad is exactly the same. If I have a bad spar, trust me, I know about it.

“For the next few days, it’s hell. But, they want the most for me and I’m so lucky to have them behind me. They say it how it is.”

“There’s nothing confirmed for the near future. There’s a few things that we want to do. There’s doors that are opening for us and as long as we keep on winning then more will open. All that I know is that by the end of the year, I want a title.”