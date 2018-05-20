Hats off to team Warrington, the world champions

Josh Warrington v Lee Selby World title fight at Elland Road, Leeds sat 19th may 2018'Josh won on points'Pictured with wife Natasha after his win
That is has taken so long for this great city to produce a world champion boxer tells you all you need to know about the scale of Josh Warrington’s achievement on Saturday night.

Seeing the life-long Leeds United fan out-class, out-wit and out-box someone of the quality of Lee Selby inside a bouncing Elland Road will have had Loiners puffing out their chests with pride the world over.

Seeing the war-weary Warrington drop to his knees in floods of joyful tears as the split points decision rang out around LS11 was enough to choke-up the most hardened of fight-fans because cut that man in half and you will find ‘Made In Leeds’ running through him like a stick of rock, but it is a rock of a different type that should take huge credit for what Josh has been able to achieve: his wife, Natasha.

Having given birth to twin girls just weeks ago, it is her down-to-earth no-nonsense attitude that helps drive her husband. Typically, she made clear to the all-conquering world champion that his next fight would be with his newborn girls’ nappies so that she can enjoy a well-earned lie-in. They make a formidable team do Mr and Mrs Warrington and so we felt it fitting to picture the two of them side-by-side on our front page today.

As we’ve come to expect, the elated Warrington said he’d celebrate, not with a flash new car or a posh watch, but with a fry-up and a Guinness.

Well, we’ll drink to that, champ. And thank you for your commitment to your craft and to the city. We salute you.

