Confident Adams taking next step up in her stride

Leeds’ Olympic hero Nicola Adams is poised for her second professional fight in the city later this month – and she is braced for a step up in terms of opponent.

Adams, who famously won gold at both the 2012 and 2016 Games, will face three-time world-title challenger Soledad del Valle Frias.

The 35-year-old takes on the Argentinian on the undercard of fellow city fighter Josh Warrington’s IBF Featherweight world-title clash against Lee Selby.

Adams’ fight is on the undercard of the Elland Road bill on Saturday, May 19.

Adams ended 2017 in style with a third-round stoppage win over Soledad Macedo in Quebec, Canada – her first fight on foreign soil in the paid ranks.

That extended her unbeaten record to 3-0 on the undercard of Billy Joe Saunders’ successful world-title defence against David Lemieux.

This latest clash at the home of Leeds United will be Adams’ fourth in the professional ranks, since making her debut in April 2017.

Her debut came in Manchester when she impressed on the way to recording a points win over Virginia Carcamo.

Adams followed that up quickly with a homecoming third-round stoppage of Maryan Salazar at Leeds’ First Direct Arena.

She then secured a third win with another third-round stoppage, against Macedo in December.

This is another step up for me on my journey to a professional world championship. My camp has gone perfectly and I can’t wait to fight at a football stadium for the first time in my career. Nicola Adams

Frias, who is a year younger than Adams, failed in her most recent challenge for a world title when she fought WBA light flyweight champion, Yesica Yolanda Bopp, in her native Argentina.

She has also challenged for the WBO world bantamweight title and the IBF world flyweight title.

Ahead of the bout, Adams said she is acutely aware of the step up in quality. She said: “This is another step up for me on my journey to a professional world championship.

“My camp has gone perfectly and I can’t wait to fight at a football stadium for the first time in my career.

“The atmosphere is going to be incredible and I want to produce a performance that matches it.

“This is going to be a massive event for the city of Leeds and all of Yorkshire and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

In addition to Adams and Warrington’s fights, Chorley super-lightweight Jack Catterall fights for the vacant WBO intercontinental title, and undefeated super-welterweight rivals Darren Tetley and Mason Cartwright clash.

Elsewhere, highly-ranked Hackney super-lightweight Ohara Davies who takes on Frenchman Christopher Sebire on his highly-anticipated return; undefeated Leicester super-featherweight talent Lyon Woodstock; hard-hitting Oldham middleweight Mark Heffron; Doncaster featherweight Reece Mould; popular Leeds bantamweight Jack Bateson; and Olympic silver medallist Fred Evans complete an action-packed card for the Leeds United fight night.

Ticket prices range from £40 to £200 and are available to purchase online by visiting the club’s official website at www.leedsunited.com

Alternatively, you can purchase from the Leeds United ticket office by calling 0371 334 1992.