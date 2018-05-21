Champion Josh Warrington eyes Las Vegas fight

Josh Warrington said he planned to take his IBF featherweight title and his army of supporters to Las Vegas after announcing himself on the world stage with an historic win over Lee Selby.

Warrington became Leeds’ first boxing world champion with a points victory over Selby on a bloody and dramatic night at Elland Road on Saturday.

Josh Warrington celebrates beating Lee Selby.

The 27-year-old took a split decision to end Selby’s IBF reign in front of a crowd of 20,000 at Leeds United’s stadium, opening the door to a number of potentially huge fights.

Carl Frampton, who attended Saturday’s bout, represents an obvious opponent but Warrington expressed an ambition to fight in the bright lights of Las Vegas after joining the elite in the nine-stone division.

“I always set myself a plan – win a world title, defend it and then have a couple of away days,” he said. “Possibly go to Vegas and then knock it on the head. We’ll see what happens.

“When I turned pro, by only goal was to be British champion. I did that when I was 23. Then I went on. I’m taking baby steps and enjoying every minute of it. The whole world’s my oyster now, I’m champion of the world.”

Warrington set himself the target of becoming the first Leeds boxer to hold a world belt and delivered with an overwhelming display against Selby.

“Leeds never really had that name for kids to look up to but if people can say they got into boxing because of me, I’ll die a happy man,” he said. “I’m Leeds first world champion and I’ve very proud of this city.”