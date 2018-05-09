Bowls: Gilroy holds nerve to claim Armley Merit title

STEPHEN GiLROY claimed victory in the Armley Cons Merit thanks to a 21-17 victory over Mick Hall in the final.

After five ends of the final the scores were 4-3 in favour of Gilroy and that lead was soon extended to 9-3. Hall scored one at the next end to trail 9-4 but Gilroy responded to lead 14-4.

Hall then showed his fighting qualities and hit back to level the match at 16-16 after 24 ends.

Gilroy then edged ahead again at 18-17 after 26 ends before claiming the three points he needed for victory over the next two ends.

Next Sunday, the Marsden Pairs takes place at East End Park. The entry fee is £10 per pair, scratch is 10am and it is open to all bowlers affiliated to Leeds and District CGBA. The event is sponsored by Christine Crossley.