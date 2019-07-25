Blow for Yorkshire CCC’s T20 Blast hopes after Josh Poysden ruled out for season with freak injury

YORKSHIRE’S HOPES of winning the T20 Blast for the first time have been dealt a blow after leg-spinner Josh Poysden was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Poysden, an important part of the club’s 20-over plans, suffered a freak injury when he was hit on the head while bowling in the nets at Headingley on Monday.

Yorkshire first-team coach, Andrew Gale. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The 27-year-old was treated in hospital for a fractured skull, and although specialists have told him that he will make a full recovery, they have advised that the process will take at least three months.

Poysden described the unhappy chain of events.

“I was just throwing at one of the lads and they whacked one straight back at me, in the side of the head,” he said. “It was probably my own fault as I wasn’t bowling leggies; I was just tossing up offies and it was hit back at me.

“I didn’t feel that bad to start with , , as the rest of the afternoon went on, I started to feel worse so I went off to hospital. I had a CT scan in hospital and it showed that I fractured my skull and had some internal bleeding in my head that hadn’t gone on to my brain.

My season is effectively over, which is gutting, especially after a period of not being in the first team. I was looking forward to this block of T20 and being a big part of it. Yorkshire CCC’s Josh Poysden

“I had some slight bruising on my brain and because of this I got moved to the neurology ward at Leeds General Infirmary and had observations for the next 36 hours.

“There were some concerning moments and when the results of the CT scan came through, if my condition deteriorated any more, there was a possibility of having surgery or a procedure which involved inserting a needle into my brain to check on the bleeding.

“I recovered well, so obviously that was never explored. I was discharged from hospital yesterday having passed all the observations.

“The consultant told me I would suffer concussion symptoms for the next six weeks, and that I need to be really careful to avoid a double impact for the next three months until it’s fully healed.

“My season is effectively over, which is gutting, especially after a period of not being in the first team.

“I was looking forward to this block of T20 and being a big part of it. I’ll just turn into a bit of a fan for the rest of the season.”

Poysden paid tribute to the care he received from the NHS and the neurology ward at Leeds General Infirmary.

He also thanked Yorkshire physio Kunwar Bansil and the club’s staff, plus his girlfriend, Caity.

Martyn Moxon, Yorkshire’s director of cricket, said: “It’s hugely disappointing for Josh and the club that this unfortunate accident occurred.

“The main thing is that he makes a full recovery and is able to start next season fully fit.”

First XI coach Andrew Gale commented: “I’m gutted for the lad. He has worked hard and his season has revolved around his participation in the T20 campaign, and he would have been a big asset to us.

“It’s a freak accident which leaves him out for the rest of the season. Our priority is his health and him at this moment in time.”

Jack Shutt, a 22-year-old off-spinner, has been added to Yorkshire’s squad in Poysden’s absence. The club continue their 20-over campaign against Lancashire at Headingley tonight.