Bet on having a fantastic time at the Kinsley Greyhound Stadium Pontefract

Combine good food with the excitement of being track-side at a greyhound meet: it's guaranteed fun for everyone

Making sure you have a great evening out is no gamble when you can combine a bit of racing excitement with good food and good company.

Greyhound track racing is the perfect setting for a night out with friends and family of all ages – whether you’re a serious student of form guides or simply enjoy a bit of entertainment between courses.

In order to make such an outing even more special, Kinsley Greyhound Stadium near Pontefract has launched a tempting new menu.

Diners can choose from a range of starters, including filled potato skins, haddock and mozzarella fishcakes and nachos, followed by a selection of burgers, barbecue chicken and ribs, pizza and pasta. For those with a sweet tooth, there’s a selection of desserts to finish.

Keith Murrell from Kinsley Greyhound Stadium, said: “We’ve updated the menu to give guests a wide and more contemporary choice of dishes, perfect for groups of friends, family or work colleagues.

“Dog racing is a fun and exciting way to spend a few hours and we’ve got regular meetings at times to suit everyone, so we’re keen to welcome back our regulars to try the new dishes, and also to introduce some new visitors to greyhound racing.”

A £5 deposit per person will secure a booking and there’s an introductory offer of a 20 per cent discount for those booking a starter and a main course. For those making a last minute decision to join in the fun, the restaurant also accepts walk-ins.

For groups of between 30 and 65 people, the Spycatcher Executive Suite is available. The suite has an elevated view of the racing and is completely private with a full waitress service, private bar and Tote betting.

To find out more about Kinsley Greyhound Stadium, visit the website www.kinsleydogs.co.uk or call 01977 610946

#gambleaware