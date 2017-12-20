BBL: New team leader Mourier tips Leeds to be a force to be reckoned with in 2018

Isaac Mourier insists that Leeds Force will be primed and ready to tackle the best of the British Basketball League in 2018, targeting a change in form that could enable an assault on the playoff spots in the new year, writes SEB GIGNER.

Mourier – recently appointed a team-leader by Force head coach Danny Nelson – is confident Leeds can take on anyone once they find some much-needed balance after a series of changes to the playing roster.

Leeds Force team leader, Isaac Mourier. PIC: Alex Daniels

“We’ve lost some guys and brought some new players in, so we’re still gelling as a team,” Mourier said. “There is no doubt in my mind that Leeds can challenge in the second half of the season. Up until now, we’ve been struggling, but I’m confident that we’ll change that and be able to compete in the new year.”

A turbulent start to the campaign leaves Force rooted to the bottom of the BBL standings with only one win from their opening 13 games to end 2017, but Mourier believes that the right preparation over the Christmas period can transform Leeds into a force to be reckoned with in the second half of the season.

“I believe in every single one of the guys in the locker room, and that we’re not that far away from competing against anyone in this league.

“Right now, it may seem like a lofty goal, but it’s not an unrealistic target at all.

“If we put in the hard work and show our dedication, we’ll be right there.”