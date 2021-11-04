Azeem Rafiq racism case is ‘an education for all of us’, says England’s Paul Collingwood

England coach Paul Collingwood.

England’s T20 World Cup campaign in the United Arab Emirates has been marginalised recently as Yorkshire have come under pressure from several prominent politicians and lost major sponsors for their handling of the Rafiq row.

Ex-England batter Gary Ballance admitted using a “racial slur” towards his former team-mate, calling into question Yorkshire’s decision not to take any retrospective action against any employees after an internal investigation.

Collingwood said: “We’ve seen it in the news, keeping a close eye on it, so when something as big as this is in the news you have a chat about it. It’s an education for all of us, keep trying to learn, understand and get better.

“We’ve really worked hard over the last few years with the courage, respect and unity that we have in the dressing room and that’s a motto that we live by in the dressing room.

“I know this group of players, it’s very important to them that it’s an environment where people feel safe. We’ve got a very diverse group of players and I know everybody feels really welcome in that dressing room.”

While there has been some attention paid to a story that has made front and back page headlines, Collingwood is adamant the issue will not distract England from trying to add another World Cup crown to their collection.

The coach added: “We’ve just got to get on with the cricket out here. We’ve played some amazing cricket, we want to go on and obviously win the World Cup but we’ll go step by step.”

On the field, Collingwood sees parallels between the current England side gunning for glory at the T20 World Cup and the one he captained to the trophy 11 years ago.

England stand on the brink of the semi-finals after four wins from four in their Super 12s group.

No side has yet been able to amass 140 against England, although an injury to left-arm quick Tymal Mills means they will have to alter their line-up for the first time in their campaign against South Africa in Sharjah on Saturday.

The 2010 class relied on miserly bowling and the runs of Kevin Pietersen as they went all the way in the Caribbean and Collingwood, now England assistant, believes there are some similarities between that side and this one.

He said: “In 2010 the bowling unit understood its roles, it got a system, a strategy that worked and it seems that the bowlers in this tournament have found a strategy and all the bowlers understand their roles in the side.

“I’m delighted with the way we’ve gone about it with the ball and our fielding. I think we’re gaining momentum.

“Each victory you keep learning, keep understanding the surfaces that you’re playing on and play smart cricket.”