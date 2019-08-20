Australia’s Steve Smith ruled out of Ashes Headingley Test

Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes Test at Headingley following his concussion diagnosis.

Australia’s Smith was withdrawn on day five of the second Test after showing delayed symptoms from the 92mph Jofra Archer bouncer that struck him in the neck the previous afternoon.

The 30-year-old, who has scored 144, 142 and 92 in his three innings to date, was present at Australia’s training session in Leeds today but did not take any active part in proceedings.

Smith retired hurt after being floored but returned to complete his innings after less than an hour off the field.

He gave an unsteady performance, uncharacteristically missing a straight ball to fall lbw then calling for a review at the same time as walking to the pavilion.

At the time he had passed all necessary concussion testing but his condition deteriorated overnight and Marnus Labuschagne duly became Test cricket’s first concussion substitute.

Smith declared his intention to play at Headingley provided he was passed fit by medics, but given most guidelines on return-to-play protocols that always seemed unlikely.

