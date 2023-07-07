The sun is beating down on Headingley and England are batting with hopes of building a lead on day 2 of the LV= Insurance Men’s Ashes Test. Joe Root is on 19 and fellow Yorkshireman Jonny Bairstow is on one. following the loss of Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Harry Brook yesterday evening.

England will be hoping to bat long and hard this morning on what is a good day to bat. They are still 195 runs behind Australia, who struck with some vicious quick bowling last night.

Pat Cummins opened the bowling from the Pavilion End. Joe Root edged behind from just the second ball of the day to leave England 68-4 and in trouble. Ben Stokes joined Bairstow and got off the mark with a single from his first ball.

Scott Boland started from the other end and with the final ball of his first over he very nearly found the edge of Stokes. It was a tough start for England.

Steve Smith of Australia celebrates catching out Jonathan Bairstow of England during Day Two of the LV= Insurance Ashes 3rd Test Match between England and Australia at Headingley on July 07, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Mitchell Starc replaced Boland and the change brought another wicket. Bairstow tried flashing a drive but only edged behind to the slips - Steve Smith made no mistake with the catch and England slumped to 87-5. Moeen Ali joined his captain in the middle.

Ben Stokes survived an LBW scare when Boland thought he had him. The Australians went upstairs and luckily for England it was umpires call- so Stokes carried on.

England stumbled to 100 and reached three figures thanks to a front foot no-ball from Boland. Todd Murphy got his first bowl of the series- his first over went for just 1 run. At drinks, England were 102-5.

Boland continued to find pace and bounce in the pitch, and he came close to finding Ali's edge on multiple occasions. Ali was able to ride the storm before with the final ball of the 34th over he hit a lovely drive through mid-off to relieve some pressure.