Patrick Hollis
By Patrick Hollis
Published 29th Jun 2023, 13:23 BST- 1 min read

England have fought back on the morning of Day 2 of the LV= Insurance Men’s Ashes Test at Lord’s. Steve Smith was the stand out and he reached his 32nd test century. 

England took two wickets in the first half an hour's play as Australia's tail failed to wag. Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins departed relatively cheaply as England took five wickets for 65 runs. 

It was just the start to the day England needed, but the deficit over over 400 is exactly what Australia would have liked. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett had four overs to navigate before lunch, and they did so. 13-0 at lunch, still over 400 runs behind.

