England have made a solid start to day 4 of the LV= Insurance Men's Ashes test at Headingley. A superb bowling display on a rain-hit third day set England up with a target of 251 to win the match and keep their Ashes hopes alive.

Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley picked up where they left off last night with some solid shot play early on and the runs were ticked off without any real concern. The steady runs continued but 20 minutes in Duckett was struck on the pads and given out. Duckett reviewed the decision but this was in vain- he was gone for 23 and England were 42-1.

Surprisingly, Moeen Ali came out at number three and not the expected Harry Brook. England needed to go again after the loss of this wicket.

Unfortunately, the Ali experiment didn't last long and he was bowled by Mitchell Starc for just 5. 60-2, Joe Root in and Australia were fighting back.

Crawley and Root were going well but the third wicket was just around the corner. Crawley edged behind off Mitch Marsh for 44. This left England 93-3 and this finely balanced match rumbled on.

Root was joined by Harry Brook and the pair from Yorkshire looked settled, playing some good cricket shots and taking less risks than we've seen on previous days of this series.

England continued to look good until 15 minutes before the lunch interval. Joe Root edged and was caught down the leg-side by Alex Carey. Captain Ben Stokes came to the crease to a chorus of cheers. England 131-4 and 120 more to win.