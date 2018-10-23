Angling: Pearson on top form at Kippax park Fishery’s reopening

Leeds & District’s Kippax Park Fishery has reopened its gates after all Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas) requirements were met following its recent outbreak of the notifiable Koi Herpes Virus (KHV).

Though only its Lapwing Lake was infected, improved bio-security measures are now in place to protect the whole site and, hopefully, other fisheries.

The Leeds Society opened up its Osprey Lake to a test match at the weekend with remarkable results after the long lay-off.

Leeds star, Steve Pearson, took the opening honours, fishing six metres at full depth with soft-pellet hookbait over hemp and micros, to bag over 30 carp up to 8lb.

His total of 114-10 was just enough to beat a close challenge from Bradford’s Coshida specialist, Paul Cromie, who fell just three ounces short to take second with 114-07 from peg 31. Pearson proved himself to be the man in form by winning the following midweek match at the same venue with an even bigger weight of 169-04. All of his fish fell to the same tactics.

Over the two matches, eight separate weights over 100lb were recorded with all the fish reported to be in tip-top condition.

Owing to the strict Cefas regulations regarding fish movements, the usual seasonal stocking of rainbow trout to provide sport through the winter months has now been cancelled. A trial winter league series using only Osprey Lake is now in the planning stages and though the target fish will be harder to catch in the cold weather than ‘daft trout’, a run of milder weather could see some cracking winter fishing.

It was only a matter of weeks ago river fisheries were closed because of the hot weather, low flows and depleted oxygen levels. How quickly things change. The first of the famous Yorkshire Winter Leagues took place at the weekend with over 70 anglers arriving to see the River Calder running at a perfect pace following recent rains.

Fish responded well to the changes and some brilliant bags of roach were recorded through the sections used around Altofts with traditional waggler and stickfloat methods being the order of the day.

Mirfield’s Nick Chaffer took the first of the series with a superb all-roach catch of 19-08 from unfancied peg 22 at the Ings with all of his fish falling to single caster presented under a sizable waggler, necessary owing to winds described has “hooligan strength”.

Leading the best of the rest was ‘The Glen’s’ Mick Wood who put another top-roach catch of 18-11 on the scales. Over a stone of roach was needed to make the leader board and over 12lb needed to win a section prize.

The Ouse catchment area took a few by surprise at the weekend with anglers greeted by over 7ft of flood water on the latest event held below York.

The venue fished better than the conditions with just 4oz separating the first three anglers.

Adam Humble sneaked victory with a skimmer-based mixed bag of 21-14, Leeds’ Mick Doyle took second with bream for 21-12 and Mick Wood broke the feeder mould, taking 21-10 on the pole at nine metres for third.

Results

Angel Lakes Open/League Lookout Ton-up: 1, John Foster 199-03; 2, Paul Neave 94-09; 3, Rob Emery 81-01.

Armley AC at Tollerton Kingfisher: 1, B Pallister 61-00; 2, M Cooper 50-02; 3, D Wilson 45-08; 4, B Trigg 29-01.

Viking Saturday Open (Hawk): 1, James Blythe 73-08; 2, John Sims 55-04; 3, Shaun Gibbins 51-00; 4, Steve Conlan 48-15.

Ferrybridge Power AC (Viking Fox): 1, A Wood 60-00; 2, J Derry 39-00; 3, A Gascoigne 36-00.

Molson Coors AC (Viking Deer): 1, M Robinson 64-13; 2, R Gilbertson 59-09; 3, S Howle 59-08.

Rothwell WMC Cc (Viking Hawk): 1, E Bulmer 64-08; 2, P Cochrane 64-02; 3, K Schofield 38-08.

Spring Close Old Boys AC (Viking Deer): 1, D Watson 100-12; 2, F Buike 45-02; 3, T Groves 41-07; 4, D Womesley 34-15.

York AA Ouse at Fulford: 1, A Humble 21-14, 2, M Doyle 21-12; 3, M Wood 21-10; 4, D Grace 17-10; 5, G Bullock 16-03.

Yarnbury AC Burton Joyce River Trent: 1, A Addy 11-12; 2, D Atha 10-08; 3, S Horner 7-03; 4, D Horner 3-08.

Yorkshire Winter League River Calder: 1, N Chaffer 19-08; 2, M Wood 18-11; 3, D Armitage 15-15; 4, S Haigh 15-04; 5, I Fieldhouse 14-14; 6, G Bass 14-04. Teams: 1 ,Mirfield 55pts; 2, Tackle 2 U 50pts; 3, The Glen 44 pts.

Listerhills AA Aire Valley Marina: 1, B Mason 6-00; 2, J Mason 2-13; 3, R Movley 2-07; 4, M Paton 2-03.

Listerhills AA Canal Armley: 1, B Mason 2-02; 2, R Movley 1-08; 3, E Harrison 1-07.

Leeds & District Chapel Haddlesey-on-Aire: 1, A Benstead 19-10; 2, G Mathews 16-12; 3, P Barron 14-12; 4, D Armitage 13-10.

Bradford No 1 Raskelf: 1, D Moska 35-01; 2, B Scott 23-02; 3, A Jaques 17-14; 4, J Vickerman 15-14.

West Yorkshire Wagglers Birkwood Molly’s: 1, J Slater 26-00; 2, A Howsam 25-05; 3, S Hobson 22-08; 4, C Collinson 14-05.

Kippax Park Osprey Lake: 1, S Pearson 114-13; 2, P Cromie 114-10; 3, T Hewson 104-0,4; 4, P Carter 102-03.

White Horse AC Raker Acorn: 1, T Wainwright 34-00 ; 2, P Smolka 31-00; 3, I Robinson 27-08; 4, B Murgatroyd 24-08.

Moor Monkton Pools: 1, A Bolton 57-08; 2, G Watson 50-04; 3, G Rhodes 45-12; 4, S Jeffreys 43-05.

Kippax Park Midweek Osprey: 1, S Pearson 169-05; 2, R Thomas 120-05; 3, B Rymer 111-13; 4, T Hewson 83-04.

Match Diary

Saturday

Viking: Saturday Open, Hawk Pond, 30 pegs, £16, contact 01405 785206.

Kippax Park: Saturday Open, Lapwing or Osprey, contact 07967000746.

Poppleton: Saturday Open, pools £15, draw cafe 10am, contact Roger 01904737279.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries: Emily’s or Oscar’s, draw 8.30am, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks: at Sessay, 50 pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Moorfields Farm: 54 pegs, tickets £16, contact 07710817150.

Fleets Dam: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Birkwood Farm: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01132 80609.

Tollerton Ponds: Open Match, all ages, (Kingfisher 20 pegs, Coot 18 pegs, Heron 32 pegs), contact 01347 838115.

Kippax Park: winter series, Osprey Lake only, contact Stan 0796700046.

Sunday

Leeds & Liverpool: Kirkstall, contact Roger Movley 01132 772215.

Listerhills: Leeds & Liverpool Canal, contact Eddie Harrison 07518721051.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks: at Sessay, 50 pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Oak Tree Leisure: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01347 810686.

Poppleton: Sunday Open, 50 pegs, draw 11am Cafe, contact 07425 146677.

Ouse Championship: above and below York, £20 all in, contact Tim Harrison 07971534029.

Monday

Woodlands: over-50s, 30 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01845 520110.

Langwith Lakes: over-60s, 30 pegs, tickets £10, contact 01904 431874.

Tollerton Ponds: over-50s, tickets £16, contact 01347 838115.

Tuesday

Kippax Park: over-50s, draw 10am, tickets £10, contact 07967000746.

Wednesday

Leeds & District: Moor Monkton Pools, draw 10am, contact 07967000746.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries: Emily’s or Oscar’s, draw 8.30am, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Fleets Dam: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Tollerton Ponds: open match, all ages, contact 01347 838115.

Thursday

Poppleton Lakes: Thursday, draw car park 5.00pm, pools £11.00 contact Roger 01904 737279