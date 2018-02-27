Angling: Otter laws to continue in spite of objections

The eleven thousand signatures that followed the recent Otter petition to government looks to have been a complete waste of time and good ‘ink’.

The DEFRA-backed (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) response was quick and to the point in quashing any thoughts of changes to the existing laws for those looking for protection against the predatory but protected otter.

The beginning of the statement sets the tone in saying that the government understands otters have adverse impacts on fish populations and wildlife in general, but they don’t accept the otter has become a detriment to the river environment.

How is an adverse impact on fish not of detriment to a river?

I can think of a few anglers that would enjoy a debate with the person who came up with that one.

The full response is sad in its predictability, but how could they say anything else after agreeing to the release programme in the first place.

Meanwhile, back on the bank at the Swale Preservation Team Masters, held around Maunby and Gatenby, produced a near-perfect score for local side, Northallerton AC, as team-mates Nathan Proctor and Joe Hardcastle took first and second places individually, leading to a clean-sweep victory in the points-and-weight Team Masters event.

Over 190 anglers turned up – making it this year’s biggest river competition – in difficult winter conditions, made worse with badly coloured run-off from the River Wisk and Cod beck.

Big chub made up all the leading weights, with bomb, meat, bread and lobby tactics all producing odd fish, though none could better Proctor’s four that pulled the scales round to 17lb, making him this year’s Swale Masters Champion.

Airborough’s Dave Miles bucked the trend of winning with big weights of perch when drawn on the now ‘unbeatable’ peg 219 on the Ouse at Hunters Lodge.

A feeder-caught bream on just his second cast gave him the perfect start, but after struggling in his perch quest a change of tactics to a 6g slider in 18ft of water soon had a procession of small roach waiting for the scales.

His 10lb total gave the peg its 15th win from 17 matches, which surely has to be a record for any river venue in the country.

Leeds & District’s Moor Monkton Pools came out of the winter doldrums with a bang at the weekend, showing how a rise of a single degree in water temperature can make all the difference.

Venue expert Dave Wright demolished the rest of the field with a flawless display of long-pole tree creeping to win with 161-11. Though over 100lb clear of the rest, 50lb backing weights showed spring is not too far away.

Kippax Park fishery continues to provide excellent winter catches and good match attendances.

Stockie rainbow trout are providing bites all around the lake with up to 50 fish in a single session more than achievable.

No fancy tactics are needed, just take plenty of maggots or finely diced luncheon meat, and tie yourself to your sweatbox – they’re so hungry you could get pulled in!

Results

Bradford No1 Cowthorpe, River Nidd: 1, J Vickerman 17-00; 2, A Bradley 14-12; 3, A Lewis 14-06; 4, N Stanhope 3-15.

Anglers World Linton-on-Ouse: 1, S Newns 2-10; 2, D Grace 2-08; 3, P Bennett 2-06; 4, S Heaton 2-02.

Northallerton AC River Swale: 1, T Morgan 12-07; 2, F Hardcastle 8-02; 3, A Miller 7-04.

Woodlands Silverfish Only: 1, R Bezemer 19-08; 2, A Lepatourel 18-12; 3, S Atkins 17-02; 4, R Harbour 16-10.

Kippax Park Lapwing: 1, A Rymer 47-06; 2, S Mazza 45-09; 3, P Carter 43-06; 4, P Beadle 36-12.

Moor Monkton Pools: 1, D Wright 161-11; 2, R Worsnop 58-11; 3, S Mazza 58-10; 4, S Jeffreys 50-06.

Leeds Winter League Hunters Lodge: 1, Dave Miles, Aireborough 10-00; 2, Keith Hobson, Barnsley 6-14; 3, Pete Barron, Tackle 2 U 6-02; 4, Tony Peel, Barnsley 4-05.

Swale Preservation Team Masters: 1, Nathan Proctor 17-00; 2, Joe Hardcastle 16-04; 3, Ian Kirton 15-02. Team: 1, Northallerton AC 92pts.

JT Rodgers Round 12 Lindholme Beeches: 1, I Jordan 34-12; 2, A Jackson 28-08; 3, A Brooks 23-04.

JT Rodgers Round 13 Brafferton FI: 1, C Broadley 57-08; 2, D Ball 16-09; 3, D Watson 14-03.

Lindholme Bonsai Round 14: 1, D Watson 26-09; 2, S Phelan 19-11; 3, A Conboy 17-02.

Viking Saturday Open (Feb 17 Hawk): 1, S Gibbins 103-04; 2, D Oldham 50-13; 3, R Padgett 36-04.

Viking Saturday Open (Feb 24 Deer): 1, S Armitage 109-12; 2, S Gibbins 56-00; 3, R Green 47-08.

Fryston Winter league (Viking Fox): 1, R Roebuck 36-12; 2, W Mountain 30-02; 3, R Copley 27-11.

Angel Lakes Open Lookout Sunday: 1, Ethan Bradley 40-05; 2, John Nelson 30-02; 3, Richard Metcalf 29-15.

Match Diary

Saturday

Kippax Park: Saturday Open, Lapwing or Osprey 07967000746.

Poppleton: Saturday Open, pools £15, draw cafe 10am, contact Roger 01904737279.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries: Emily’s or Oscar’s, draw 8.30am, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks: at Sessay, 50 pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Moorfields Farm: 54 pegs, tickets £16, contact 07710817150.

Fleets Dam: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Birkwood Farm: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01132 80609.

Viking: Viking Saturday Open, Hawk Pond, 30 pegs, £16, contact 01405 785206.

Tollerton Ponds: open match all ages, (Kingfisher 20 pegs, Coot 18 pegs, Heron 32 pegs), contact 01347 838115.

Anglers World Winter Series: River Ouse/Ure, contact Stan Haigh 07542700743 or Dave Miles 07867680479.

Sunday

Leeds & Liverpool: Kirkstall, contact Roger Movley 01132 772215.

Listerhills: Leeds & Liverpool Canal, contact Eddie Harrison 07518721051.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks at Sessay: 50 pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Oak Tree Leisure: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01347 810686.

Poppleton: Sunday Open, 50 pegs, draw 11am Cafe, contact 07425 146677.

Monday

Woodlands: over-50s, 30 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01845 520110.

Langwith Lakes: over-60s, 30 pegs, tickets £10, contact 01904 431874.

Tollerton Ponds: over-50s, tickets £16, contact 01347 838115.

Tuesday

Kippax Park: over-50s, draw 10am, tickets £10, contact 07967000746.

Wednesday

Leeds & District: Moor Monkton Pools, draw 10am, contact 07967000746.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries: Emily’s or Oscar’s, draw 8.30am, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Fleets Dam: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Tollerton Ponds: open match, all ages, contact 01347 838115.

Thursday

Poppleton Lakes: Thursday evening, draw car park 5pm, pools £11, contact Roger 01904 737279.