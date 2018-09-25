Angling: KHV virus case confirmed in our area

It was only a couple of months ago I wrote that it was a matter of “when not if” the next case of KHV (koi herpesvirus) would be confirmed in our area, sadly I have been proved right and unfortunately my prediction has come true at a fishery that really is too close to home.

After a sudden show of carp deaths over just a few days and the Environment Agency taking water and oxygen samples that were within the levels expected on a commercial fishery, officials at Leeds and District’s Kippax Park were soon fearing the worst.

Following lakeside autopsies carried out by Cefas (Centre for Environment Fisheries and Aquacultural Science) confirmation of the notifiable disease soon followed.

The site has been closed to anglers until further notice, and restrictions on stocking and fish movements are in place.

Away from the doom and gloom, it’s always good to receive reports when things are going well, Level 2 angling coach Adie Addy wrote:

Yarnbury AC staged the second of their under 16s Junior Open Matches at Tom’s Ponds, Otley with another good turnout. Eric Howsam, aged eight years, put a very respectable 17lb 7oz on the scales to win the newly-presented Dennis Lemmon trophy.

The youngster caught carp on the short pole and pellet under tough conditions. The silver medal was taken by 14-year-old Molly Blackburn with 5-12 and the bronze by Horsforth’s Harvey Coates weighing 4-9.

All prizes on the day were kindly donated by ex-YEP angling columnist, Dennis Lemmon, who recently retired from the sport after a long and successful angling career.

The Yarnbury committee would like to extend a huge thank you to Dennis and wish him well for the future. His dedication and commitment to the sport has been an inspiration and his generous donation of fishing tackle and a junior trophy will continue to encourage the next generation of anglers.

The river Calder between Brighouse and Mirfield is proving itself to be one of the best match fisheries in the country with round five of the recent Calder League providing a remarkable seven weights over 20lb and double figures needed to make the top 30. Leading the way was Barnsley team man Stan Haigh who put over 26lb of grayling on the scales from his fancied peg at Lillands Farm to narrowly beat his team-mate Dennis White who plundered 25-14 of roach from the Pear Tree Bridge section.

Excellent weights carried on into the next event with Mirfield star Martin Highe proving to be the best, taking his count of Calder Championship wins up to four.

Again a string of double figure weights were recorded with Highe’s 20-14 just tipping the scales in his favour to push Knaresborough’s Darryl Taylor’s 20-11 into runner’s up spot by just three ounces.

Results

Norman Marsh Memorial Ulleskelf: 1, Dave Hare 20-14; 2, Geoff Bass 11-10; 3, Brian Higgins 8-15; 4, Duggie Forkin 8-09.

Bradford No1 Calder League Round 5: 1, S Haigh 26-08; 2, D White 25-14; 3, S Clegg 22-12; 4, D Miles 21-06; 5, D Armitage 21-04.

Ian Smith Memorial Charity Match Leeds Liverpool Canal: 1, G Watson 4-08; 2, R Movely 3-10; 3, S Crossley 3-04. Section Winners: 1, S Walton 2-00; 2, R Thorne 1-08; 3, N Storr 2-08; 4, R East1-04.

Starbeck AC Poppleton Horseshoe & Railway: 1, K Bell 128-00; 2, S Wheeler 84-05; 3, S Turner 69-14; 4, S Armitage 67-08; 5, S Lupton 65-08; 6, D Kemp 65-02.

White Horse AC Redwood Park: 1, T Wainwright 72-04; 2, G Raper 65-05; 3, J Jones 50-10; 4, I Day 31-06.

Auld Yorkshire Tykes Poppleton Railway&Horseshoe: 1, B Rymer 100-01; 2, R Evans 94-12; 3, S Slater 83-15; 4, T Glenn 78-06; 5, J Kent 71-04; 6, B Rabjohn 65-14.

Wetherby AC Poppleton Railway: 1, K Bell 116-12; 2, R Whitehouse 78-00; 3, D Endicote 69-02.

Hirst Cup River Nidd Cowthorpe: 1, S Freer 64-12; 2, P Vickerman 16-08; 3, C Chadwick 12-12; 4, F Prudham 12-08.

Middle Calder Championships Mirfield: 1, M Highe 20-14; 2, D Taylor 20-11; 3, S Whitfield 20-08; 4, S Raper 16-14; 5, D Armitage 16-04; 6, K Hobson 14-08.

Moor Monkton Pools, Cyprio: 1, A Middleton 111-00; 2, J Roper 101-13; 3, T Bainbridge 88-09; 4, L Myers 78-09.

Moor Monkton Pools, Wednesday Rover, all pools: 1, A Gallant 92-05; 2, S Jeffreys 90-15; 3, M Gallagher 87-15; 4, M Hare 85-14.

Moor Monkton Pools, Sunday Open, match pool: 1, S Cromie 119-05; 2, B Fisk 88-14; 3, T Bainbridge 52-14; 4, E Boldison 51-12.

Moor Monkton Pools, Wednesday Rover, all pools: 1, M Gallagher 177-09; 2, G Rhodes 87-01; 3, P Gallagher 69-05; 4, G Watson 68-15.

Armley AC at Poppleton Railway: 1, R Lightfoot 32-11; 2, B Trigg 30-4; 3, R Varty 28-11; 4, D Atkinson 26-11.

Viking Saturday Open (Deer): 1, N Johnson 56-1, 2, A Rimmer 54-13, 3,J Brown 52-12.

Rodley Nomads (Viking Hawk Wed): 1, B Lindley 109-12; 2, D Lawson 87-12; 3, P Mills 79-10; 4, I Hardisty 76-4.

Merlin AC (Viking Deer): 1, P Trenholm 52-0; 2, J Scaife 40-0; 3, D Coote 38-0.

Peggy Tub AC (Viking Hawk): 1, B Lindley 99-0; 2, R Bessell 62-4; 3. P Brown 53-5.

Roman AC (Viking Deer): 1 S Yeoman 54-10; 2, P Jenkinson 51-12; 3, K Windle 50-7.

Match Diary

Saturday

Kippax Park: Saturday Open, Lapwing or Osprey 07967000746.

Poppleton: Saturday Open, pools £15, draw cafe 10am, contact Roger 01904737279.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries: Emily’s or Oscars draw 8.30, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 Pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks at Sessay: 50 pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 Pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Moorfields Farm: 54 Pegs, tickets £16, contact 07710817150.

Fleets Dam: 50 Pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Birkwood Farm: 60 Pegs, tickets £16, contact 01132 80609.

Viking: Saturday Open, Hawk Pond, 30 pegs, £16, 01405 785206.

Tollerton Ponds: Open Match all ages, (Kingfisher 20 pegs, Coot 18 pegs, Heron 32 pegs) contact 01347 838115.

Yarnbury AC: Toms Pond Otley, Under 16’s, contact Adie Addy 07956964713.

Sunday

Leeds & Liverpool: Kirkstall contact Roger Movley 01132 772215.

Listerhills: Leeds & Liverpool Canal contact Eddie Harrison 07518721051.

Woodlands: 72 Pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks at Sessay: 50 Pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 Pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Oak Tree Leisure: 50 Pegs, tickets £15, contact 01347 810686.

Poppleton: Sunday Open 50 Pegs draw 11am Cafe, contact 07425 146677.

18th Annual Ian Smith Memorial Match: Leeds/Liverpool Canal, Rodley, in aid of British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research. Tickets £12 all in. Contact Richard 07950939171.

Calder Championships: 23rd September, Contact Simon 01274 571175.

Monday

Woodlands over-50s: 30 Pegs, tickets £15, contact 01845 520110.

Langwith Lakes over-60s: 30 Pegs, tickets £10, contact 01904 431874.

Tollerton Ponds over-50s: tickets £16, contact 01347 838115.

Tuesday

Kippax Park: Over-50s, draw 10am, tickets £10, contact 07967000746.

Wednesday

Leeds & District: Moor Monkton Pools, Draw 10am, contact 07967000746.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries: Emily’s or Oscars draw 8.30am, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Fleets Dam: 50 Pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Tollerton Ponds: Open match, all ages, contact 01347 838115.

Thursday

Poppleton Lakes: Thursday pm, draw car park 5pm, pools £11, contact Roger 01904 737279.