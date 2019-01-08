Angling: Die hards ‘deliver the goods’ with a vengeance

The recent holiday period threw up every kind of winter conditions at the anglers hoping to blow off the festive cobwebs.

Rivers rose to near flood levels but dropped enough for round five of the latest Yorkshire Winter League to go ahead at Aldwark, Hunters and Linton-on-Ouse.

Competitors found the river carrying 4ft of mud-coloured extra water but, as usual, the old die hards were not fazed and one of the best in the business came out on top.

Leeds’ Bill Collier first started winning big matches in horrible conditions on the Ouse when ‘everything was in black and white’ and nothing changed last week as the veteran added another win to his impressive list.

Drawn peg 224 on the bungalows, he fished the method he almost invented, using chopped lobs through a feeder with smelly worm juice and a giant half lob as hook bait to tempt a single slab bream and a few small greedy roach for a winning 7-06.

With the Ouse carrying extra water but the air and water temperatures unseasonably warm, expectations were high for the latest York & District Open held a few miles downstream at Bishopthorpe Palace.

Leeds’ Ricky Gaunt took the honours from the bottom peg on the palace length with a great winter catch of 17 skimmer bream for a weight of 16-12.

All of the Leeds angler’s fish fell to a small groundbait feeder fished to the near boat channel of the water with small redworms and gangs of fluro pinkies as hookbaits.

Surprisingly, the backing weights in these favourable conditions were poor and John Cyrowski needed just a level 6lb to secure second place, showing though we sometimes think we know every thing, it’s the fish that have the final word.

As the river dropped to a low and icy winter level, anglers were expecting the worst on the New Year’s Leeds & District Barran Trophy; as usual the fish made the decisions and a terrific match ensued.

Barnsley legend, Dennis White, proved that a brilliant angler on a good peg is an unbeatable combination.

Drawn on the famous bungalow 219, he said afterwards that he didn’t have time to tackle his favourite long-pole equipment together but never looked back after catching a pound perch first cast on a tip-fished worm.

He caught another 50 of the stripy variety in the five-hour contest to return an excellent 31-09 and an easy win.

Backing weights were consistently good throughout with Bradford’s Craig Turbitt taking second with 18-02 of bream and perch and an all-roach 13-11 securing third for Tackle 2 U star Andy Miller.

Not usually a free feeder in winter, the milder conditions have seen barbel feeding for those brave enough to be out on the bank, a beast of 9-10 taken on a recent match at Aldwark bridge been the pick of the bunch. The Nidd at Cowthorpe and the Wharfe around Tadcaster are all worth a new year visit.

Results

Leeds & District Barran Trophy, Hunters Lodge, River Ouse: 1, D White, Barnsley 31-09; 2, C Turbitt, Bradford 18-02; 3, A Miller, Bradford 13-11; 4, D Miles, Aireborough 12-10; 5, J Smiley, Middlesbrough 11-03.

West Yorkshire Wagglers, Fairview Lake, Silverfish only: 1, Simon Hobson 7-14; 2, James Slater 6-03; 3, Graham Hargreaves 4-06; 4, Rob Stark 4-06.

Bobco Yorkshire Winter League, Ouse at Linton: 1, B Collier 7-06; 2, S Lowther 6-12; 3, A Benstead 6-09; 4, D Hare/I Fieldhouse 6-06. Team Standings; Tackle 2U 12pts; Mirfield 15pts; Anglers World/Barlby Village Stores 17pts.

York DASA, Bishopthorpe Palace: 1, R Gaunt, Leeds 16-12; 2, J Cyrowski, Selby 6-00; 3, W Shillito, York 5-12.

Oaks at Sessay Silverfish Only: 1, C Kitchen 32-02; 2, D Smiddy 29-08; 3, K Heptonstall 26-00; 4, J Newton 25-01; 5, D Birdsall 25-00.

Moor Monkton Pools, Winter Series, Round 7: 1, Andy Gallant 23-00; 2, Andy Middleton 19-07; 3, Steve Power 17-05; 4, Gary Miller 15-05.

Moor Monkton, Wednesday Rover: 1, Mick Hare 27-13; 2, Dave Wright 27-05; 3, Andy Gallant 20-02; 4, Geoff Rhodes 17-10.

Moor Monkton Pools, Sunday Xmas Cheer, Winter League: 1, Andy Hornsby 60-13; 2, Mick Green 45-04; 3, Roy Worsnop 38-00; 4, Gary Miller 36-12.

Moor Monkton Pools, Boxing Day Rover, All Pools: 1, Ben Fisk 73-11; 2, Martin Dodsworth 32-15; 3, Roy Worsnop 26-15; 4, Mick Green 17-14; 5, Gordon Wright 16-00.

Moor Monkton Pools, Sunday Winter League, All Pools: 1, Lee Smith 46-02; 2, Andy Hornsby 36-10; 3, Mick Green 30-01; 4, Gordon Brown 29-08.

Moor Monkton Pools, New Years Eve Open: 1, Dave Wright 55-00; 2, Mick Green 49-12; 3, Martin Dodsworth 47-12; 4, Jimmy Redmond 26-14.

Moor Monkton Pools, Wednesday Rover, All Lakes: 1, Mick Green 37-07; 2, Steve Bolton 34-14; 3, Steve Holmes 25-07; 4, Chris Baldwin.

Kippax Park Fishery, Tuesday Open, Osprey: 1, John Brogden 106-07; 2, Paul Carter 49-09; 3, Tony Hewson 17-15.

Kippax Park Fishery, Saturday Open, Lapwing: 1, Bob Rymer 67-01; 2, Lee Myers 50-01; 3, Matt Wharton 43-12; 4, Dave Cockrill 33-09.

Kippax Park Fishery, Saturday Open, Osprey/Lapwing: 1, Tony Evans 79-13; 2, Jimmy Redmond 50-14; 3, Matt Wharton 49-07; 4, Lee Myers 48-02.

Kippax Park Fishery, Saturday Open, Lapwing/Osprey: 1, Andy Middleton 72-09; 2, Adam Jackson 57-06; 3, Tony Hewson 45-11; 4, Mick Green 32-05.

Angel Lakes, Sunday Open Lookout: 1, Callum Parker 39-04; 2, B Lockey 37-06; 3, Martin Craig 35-06.

Match Diary

Saturday

Kippax Park: Saturday Open, Lapwing or Osprey, contact 07967000746.

Poppleton: Saturday Open, pools £15, draw cafe 10am, contact Roger 01904737279.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries: Emily’s or Oscar’s, draw 8.30am, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks: at Sessay, 50 pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Moorfields Farm: 54 pegs, tickets £16, contact 07710817150.

Fleets Dam: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Birkwood Farm: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01132 80609.

Viking: Hawk Pond, 30 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01405 860764.

Tollerton Ponds: open match all ages, (Kingfisher 20 pegs, Coot 18 pegs, Heron 32 pegs), contact 01347 838115.

Kippax Park: winter series, Osprey Lake only, contact Stan 0796700046.

Sunday

Leeds & Liverpool: Kirkstall, contact Roger Movley 01132 772215.

Listerhills: Leeds & Liverpool Canal, contact Eddie Harrison 07518721051.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks: at Sessay, 50 pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Oak Tree Leisure: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01347 810686.

Poppleton: Sunday Open, 50 pegs, draw 11am Cafe, contact 07425 146677.

Monday

Woodlands: over-50s, 30 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01845 520110.

Langwith Lakes: over-60s, 30 pegs, tickets £10, contact 01904 431874.

Tollerton Ponds: over-50s, tickets £16, contact 01347 838115.

Tuesday

Kippax Park: over-50s, draw 10am, tickets £10, contact 07967000746.

Wednesday

Leeds & District: Moor Monkton Pools, draw 10am, contact 07967000746.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries: Emily’s or Oscar’s, draw 8.30am, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Fleets Dam: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Tollerton Ponds: open match, all ages, contact 01347 838115.

Thursday

Poppleton Lakes: Thursday evening, draw car park 5pm, pools £11, contact Roger 01904 737279.