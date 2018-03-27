Angling: Canal turns up unusual approach from Clark

Following extreme March weather conditions, rivers were at an all-time high for the final days of the coarse fish river season.

With most tributaries at Bank Top and the Ouse overflowing into riverside car parks, there seemed to be more chance of running a fish over than catching one on rod and line.

Leeds & District’s popular final-day match, held on the Ouse and Ure around Aldwark, was cancelled because of the dangerous conditions, with organisers then opting to switch to the calmer waters of the Aire & Calder Canal in an attempt to save the day.

The move was a popular choice owing to the numerous spring series soon to start on nearby lengths, and anglers willing to use the day as an early practice pointer of what could be in store.

If any of the future league matches are half as good as this last rearranged match, then they will be in for a cracker.

The whole venue fished its socks off and weights of over 20lb were commonplace. As usual, choosing to do things just that bit differently, Birkenshaw’s Paul Clark took the unusual step of feeding heavily with casters on a very short line and fishing a feeder just 12 metres from his own bank.

Gangs of pinkies on a size 16 to a 0.12 hooklength were the downfall of 14 bitterly cold bream and a narrow win with a brilliant 38-08.

Running him close in second place was Mick Potter, of York.

He fished a more traditional bream match, catching on a worm feeder from the bottom of the far shelf and taking slabs to over 4lb in his 36-12 total catch.

I’ve said it before, but these sections of canal below the M62 at Whitley Lock to Pollington are screaming out to be used as an international competitions venue.

Despite individual glory, the past two World Championships held in England were disasters as fishing spectacles.

I’m sure that, given the chance, our local Aire and Calder would tick all the boxes for a great event.

With the new trout season getting under way, Leeds & District have been forced to review and change some of its rules regarding acceptable and fair methods of capture of its rivers’ brown trout. The unfortunate moves were thought necessary after reports of an unscrupulous few bending the rules to target out-of-season coarse fish, with some even going so far as to fish a pellet feeder and lobbies, pretending to fish for trout when obviously targeting barbel and chub.

Officials of the club recently made it clear that worm would be allowed only on society waters that are designated as mixed fisheries. These are Poole and Linton-on-Wharfe, the Ure at Middleham and Ramsgill on the Nidd.

Hoping not to open another can of worms, members in possession of a valid salmon licence will be allowed to fish the society’s other river venues with fly or artificial lure for salmon only.

It’s a shame that the Environment Agency’s fisheries officer, Peter Misschenko, has to write: “If an angler accidentally catches a coarse fish it should be returned to the water immediately and the angler should try to ensure that it does not happen again.”

I think we all know what he is referring to.

Results

Aire & Calder Canal Great Heck: 1, P Clark Birkenshaw 38-08; 2, M Potter York 36-12; 3, J Smiles Middlesbrough 35-09; 4, D Pilgrim Brighouse 33-00; 5, J Cryowski Selby 31-07.

Anglers World Saturday Series Linton: 1, S Haigh 3-11; 2, D Armitage 3-10; 3, K Hobson 3-09; 4, C Turbitt 3-05; 5, I Bowman 3-01. Final League: 1, K Hobson 38pts; 2, J Smiles 37pts; 3, I Bowman 36pts.

Yorkshire Wagglers AC Redwood Park: 1, Simon Hobson 32-09; 2, Andy Howsham 31-05; 3, James Slater 31-04; 4, Danny Owens 17-11.

Oaks Sessay Ash Beech Sycamore: 1, T Hawe 106-12; 2, C Hall 105-03; 3, J Irons 71-10.

Woodlands Thirsk Silverfish Only: 1, J Maddison 30-10; 2, D Basnett 29-05; 3, T Peters 25-04; 4, P Close 22-10.

Moor Monkton Pools, Rover: 1, Roy Worsnop 62-08; 2, John Biummitt 14-09; 3, Tom Bainbridge 10-08; 4, Stan Jeffreys 8-09.

Moor Monkton Pools, Rover: 1, Roy Worsnop 56-11; 2, James Roper 47-02; 3, Andy Gallant 38-05; 4, Matt Gallagher 36-06.

Kippax Park Fishery, Lapwing: 1, Bob Rymer 59-07; 2, Andy rymer 46-01; 3, Paul Carter 45-05.

Kippax Park Fishery, Lapwing: 1, John Brogden 69-10; 2, Tony Hewson 61-09; 3, Bob Rymer 61-00; 4, Neil Rymer/Andy Rymer 60-03.

Angel Lakes, Open Lookout Sunday: 1, Dave Pearson 86-08; 2, Luke Morley 53-04; 3, Ray Laing 46-09.

Viking Saturday Open, Deer: 1, D Sawyer 82-15; 2, T Revis 27-12; 3, R Green 27-11.

Fryston Winter League, Viking Fox: 1, J Collins 34-11; 2, W Mountain 23-14; 3, A Warren 21-03.

Colton AC, Viking Hawk: 1, K Gale 47-13; 2, I Asquith 33-12; 3, A Curtis 28-08.

Marshlands AC, Viking Hawk: 1, J Raspin 65-05; 2, P Ullerthorne 55-08; 3, R Morritt 41-14.

Match Diary

Saturday

Kippax Park: Saturday Open, Lapwing or Osprey 07967000746.

Poppleton: Saturday Open, pools £15, draw cafe 10am, contact Roger 01904737279.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries: Emily’s or Oscar’s, draw 8.30am, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks at Sessay: 50 pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Moorfields Farm: 54 pegs, tickets £16, contact 07710817150.

Fleets Dam: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Birkwood Farm: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01132 80609.

Viking: Saturday Open, Hawk Pond, 30 pegs, £16, contact 01405 785206.

Tollerton Ponds: open match all ages, (Kingfisher 20 pegs, Coot 18 pegs, Heron 32 pegs), contact 01347 838115.

Anglers World Winter Series: River Ouse/Ure, contact Stan Haigh 07542700743 or Dave Miles 07867680479.

Sunday

Leeds & Liverpool: Kirkstall, contact Roger Movley 01132 772215.

Listerhills: Leeds & Liverpool Canal, contact Eddie Harrison 07518721051.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks at Sessay: 50 pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Oak Tree Leisure: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01347 810686.

Poppleton: Sunday open, 50 pegs, draw 11am cafe, contact 07425 146677.

Monday

Woodlands: over-50s, 30 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01845 520110.

Langwith Lakes: over-60s, 30 pegs, tickets £10, contact 01904 431874.

Tollerton Ponds: over-50s, tickets £16, contact 01347 838115.

Tuesday

Kippax Park: over-50s, draw 10am, tickets £10, contact 07967000746.

Wednesday

Leeds & District: Moor Monkton Pools, draw 10am, contact 07967000746.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries: Emily’s or Oscar’s, draw 8.30am, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Fleets Dam: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Tollerton Ponds: open match, all ages, contact 01347 838115.

Thursday

Poppleton Lakes: Thursday evening, draw car park 5pm, pools £11, contact Roger 01904 737279.