Angling: Authority’s drought order raises eyebrows

Always trying to keep in touch with anything that can impact our local rivers or lakes, I jumped at the chance to join former Leeds and District president Stan Jeffreys at a meeting with Yorkshire Water regarding increased abstraction from our local river Wharfe.

Unsurprisingly, the information supplied is formal to say the least and, for those without a ‘degree in abstraction’, the authority’s future intentions or ways on how to object are not easy to follow. It is not an easy read.

I like to keep things simple and, like most anglers, look to make sense of any situation.

The Water Authority’s published statement had me and Mr Jeffrey’s shaking our heads in disbelief.

In part, it reads: “Take Notice. Due to the threat of a serious water shortage in the Yorkshire area, an application has been made to the Environment Agency for a drought permit in the River Wharfe catchment.”

The permit would last until the end of March 2019 and would allow a further 3,655 megalitres of water to be taken daily from the river and pumped to our reservoirs.

Knowing a megalitre of water weighs approximately 1,000kg (a metric tonne), we are not talking about a cup or single bucketful.

Following the drought order meeting I smiled at learning that Bradford No 1 had to cancel their latest contest on the River Nidd at Cowthorpe owing to extensive flooding.

Though bad news for the match anglers, the milder weather forecast this week could see the same venue produce some good winter catches.

York and District official, Mick Potter, also wondered about the drought details as he was called to re-peg the latest winter-league event held at Fulford on the Ouse becaue of the river rising by nearly seven feet.

The river’s bream shoals responded to the extra flow and fed well. Drawn two below the sandbed into the tall trees, John Cyrowski won the day with a bream, skimmer and hybrid catch of 18-10 with all of his fish falling to a caster-and-chopped-worm feeder.

Chris Burton, of Tadcaster, swapped his trusty stick floats for a groundbait feeder to take second spot with 16-05.

Showing he’s no slouch on the method, he beat Leeds’ Mick Doyle – one of the venue’s most consistent feeder anglers off the next peg into third place with 15-00. Barlby Village Stores won the team event on the day to keep top spot in a tight league.

After days of persistent rain and reservoirs filling up nicely, competitors in this years Leeds and District Christmas Cheer, held on the Ouse and Ure around Linton, were greeted to the river carrying an extra 6ft of spare water.

River specialist, Jim Jordan, made no mistake from the famous bungalow section, taking two good bream on single giant lobworms for a winning weight of 9-11.

Single-worm-caught bream made up the remaining weights on the leaderboard.

Results

Leeds & District, Christmas Cheer, Hunters/Linton: 1, J Jordan 9-11; 2, K Hartley 5-06; 3, W Collier 4-01; 4, C Turbitt 3-10.

York Winter League, Ouse at Fulford: 1, John Cyrowski 18-06; 2, Chris Burton 16-05; 3, Mick Doyle 15-00; 4, Colin Hardy 12-00; 5, John Miller 10-08.

Mirfield AC, Frozen League, Round 6, Altofts: 1, A Beech, Wakefield 13-06; 2, B Foster, T2U 8-10; 3, I Bowman, Barnsley 8-00; 4, D Kershaw, Matrix 7-00; 5, M Wood, Pontefract 6-12; 6, D Taylor, Knaresborough 6-00.

Kippax Park, Saturday Open, Osprey: 1, Dave Cockrill 42-02; 2, Jimmy Redmond 36-05; 3, Luca Wilshaw 13-09.

Kippax Park, Tuesday Open, Osprey: 1, Tony Hewson 34-15; 2, Andy Rymer 32-06; 3, Bob Rymer 31-01.

Kippax Park, Lapwing: 1, Luca Wilshaw 102-14; 2, Stan Jeffreys 66-08; 3, Tony Hewson 44-15.

Kippax Park, Tuesday Open, Osprey: 1, Bob Rymer 68-02; 2, Richard Thomas 46-09; 3, Andy Gallant 35-09.

Moor Monkton Pools, Winter Series Round 5: 1, Graham Boardley 52-06; 2, Mick Green 46-10; 3, Dave Wright 41-05; 4, Tom Bainbridge 34-04.

Moor Monkton Pools, Wednesday Rover, All Pools: 1 ,Geoff Rhodes 53-04; 2, Roy Worsnop 21-13.

Moor Monkton Pools, Winter Series Round 6: 1, Ollie Hewitt 46-03; 2, Lee Smith 40-11; 3, Chris Baldwin 30-06; 4, Andy Middleton 28-00.

Moor Monkton Pools, Wednesday Rover, All Pools: 1, Lee Smith 51-06; 2, Mick Hare 37-13; 3, Geoff Rhodes 31-05; 4, Steve Bolton 17-10.

Steve Jacko Memorial, Brafferton: 1, A Jackson 66-14; 2, I Jordan 55-09; 3, A Conboy 27-13.

JT Rodgers, Round 6, Brafferton: 1, D Watson 70-13; 2, D Shaw 67-00; 3, D Jackson 23-12.

JT Rodgers, Round 7, Brafferton F1: 1, A Smith 16-14; 2, A Jackson 12-14; 3, R Richardson 10-10.

Bradford No 1 AA, Raskelf, Winter Series Round 1: 1, Dawid Moska 33-06; 2, Steve Fox 22-00; 3, Michal Wasilewski 13-12; 4, Graham Jackson/Martin Race 11-12.

Oaks at Sessay, Silver Fish Only: 1, R Bennet 48-01; 2, T Peteres 38-02; 3, M Calvert 35-12; 4, K Heptonstall/P Travles 32-06.

Fryston Winter League (Viking Fox): 1, P Moran, 25-00; 2, R Copley 18-10; 3, R Evans 17-07; 4, G Gill 16-05.

Match Diary

Saturday

Kippax Park: Saturday Open, Lapwing or Osprey 07967000746.

Poppleton: Saturday Open, pools £15, draw cafe 10am, contact Roger 01904737279.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries: Emily’s or Oscar’s, draw 8.30am, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks: at Sessay, 50 pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Moorfields Farm: 54 pegs, tickets £16, contact 07710817150.

Fleets Dam: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Birkwood Farm: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01132 80609.

Viking: Hawk Pond, 30 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01405 860764.

Tollerton Ponds: open match all ages, (Kingfisher 20 pegs, Coot 18 pegs, Heron 32 pegs), contact 01347 838115.

Kippax Park: Winter Series, Osprey Lake only, contact Stan 0796700046.

Sunday

Leeds & Liverpool: Kirkstall, contact Roger Movley 01132 772215.

Listerhills: Leeds & Liverpool Canal, contact Eddie Harrison 07518721051.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks: at Sessay, 50 pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Oak Tree Leisure: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01347 810686.

Poppleton: Sunday Open, 50 pegs, draw 11am Cafe, contact 07425 146677.

Monday

Woodlands: over-50s, 30 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01845 520110.

Langwith Lakes: over-60s, 30 pegs, tickets £10, contact 01904 431874.

Tollerton Ponds: over-50s, tickets £16 contact 01347 838115.

Tuesday

Kippax Park: over-50s, draw 10am, tickets £10, contact 07967000746.

Wednesday

Leeds & District: Moor Monkton Pools, draw 10am, contact 07967000746.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries: Emily’s or Oscar’s, draw 8.30am, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Fleets Dam: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Tollerton Ponds: open match, all ages, contact 01347 838115.

Thursday

Poppleton Lakes: Thursday, draw car park 5pm, pools £11, contact Roger 01904 737279.

Anglers are reminded that venue opening times may change over the holiday period and should, therefore, telephone in advance.