Andrew Gale insists he’s the ‘right man’ to carry Yorkshire CCC forward

YORKSHIRE first-team coach Andrew Gale insists that he remains the right man to take the club forward.

Gale believes that the club is moving in the right direction despite a fourth successive season without a trophy. He has faced further criticism from a section of the club’s support during a campaign in which Yorkshire finished fifth in the County Championship First Division and failed to reach the knockout stages of the white-ball tournaments.

Yorkshire first-team coach, Andrew Gale. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

But he retains the full support of chief executive Mark Arthur and the Yorkshire board who are accepting of the challenge involved in trying to recreate the success enjoyed in the middle part of the decade when Gale captained the club to back-to-back Championships.

Speaking as his side finished the season with the better of a rain-ruined draw against Warwickshire at Edgbaston, Gale said: “My love for the job is still there. I still believe that I’m the right man for the job.

“I’m working bloody hard to make sure that Yorkshire are going in the right direction, and the moment we’re not then I’m sure the board and Mark will have something to say or I’ll just walk away from it.

“But I feel, at this moment in time, that we are going in the right direction. I feel that all the hard work and inconsistencies we’ve had in the last three years we should start to see our rewards for that in the next two years.

“If we can recruit well as well going into next year then we could make a push for the Championship.

“At the end of the day, I’m not naive. I know there’s been a lot of criticism out there.

“I’m not on social media now, but you get to find out. When people are texting you asking if you’re alright you know that things must be bad.

“Ultimately, the buck stops with me for the team and the results. That’s my job, to get Yorkshire playing the best cricket that we can. Yorkshire should be competing for trophies. But the way we want to do things at Yorkshire – and my remit from the board –is that we’ve got to compete but we’ve got to bring our own players through as well.

FULL BACKING: Yorkshire director of cricket, Martyn Moxon. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“If the board said to me, ‘Look, you’ve got to win a Championship next year’, then 1) we’ve got to have a budget that matches that and 2) I’ve got to go out and sign some players that are ready to win Championships ASAP.

“But the only way that the young players we’re bringing through are going to improve is by playing, and we’ve seen what they’re capable of. The likes of Harry Brook, for example. Is he going to be a 1,000 runs-a-year man going forward? Yes, I believe that he will be. But he isn’t learning anything from playing second-team cricket and is only going to learn by making mistakes.

“Of course, I understand the supporters’ frustration. They want us to be finishing in the top-two in the Championship, they want us to be going to a T20 Finals Day, and so on. I get that. But Mark and the board are realistic; they know it’s going to take time and I can’t speak highly enough of Mark and Martyn (Moxon, director of cricket). We knew that over this period there were going to be speed bumps and we were going to be inconsistent, but I genuinely feel that we’re making progress.”

Gale pointed to the likes of Surrey and Notts as examples of the difficulties involved in achieving and sustaining success. Surrey won the Championship last year but finished third-bottom this time, while big-spenders Notts were relegated after 10 defeats.

Yorkshire CCC chief executive Mark Arthur. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“Winning trophies in county cricket, particularly the Championship, takes a long time,” he added.

“Look at Surrey, how long it took them to build the right environment and to bring their own players through.

“They brought people in like Pope and Verdi, who needed time to develop, and in-and-around them they added some quality in Stoneman and Borthwick and then what happened to us sort of happened to them.

“They had success and then their players started getting picked for England and, of course, they missed them. Get a bit unlucky with the odd injury as well and, suddenly, they’ve been at the wrong end of the table this year.

“There’s no quick fix. Notts tried it; they recruited bloody well in the winter, and we came away from Trent Bridge first game of the season thinking, ‘These are the team to beat, these are the Championship-winning team.’ We were happy with a draw. Look at the money they’ve spent and the players they’ve brought in and yet they’ve lost 10 games, so there really is no quick fix.”

Yorkshire had hoped to agree a run-chase with Warwickshire in an effort to win the game and finish third.

But despite a third successive day of bright sunshine in Birmingham, a third successive washout ensued, with overnight rain and Monday’s torrential downpours having left the ground soaked.