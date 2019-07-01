Ambitious blueprint for total transformation of Otley RU Club

Ambitious plans for a new 21st century ground, club house, stand and pavilion, are set to transform Otley Rugby Union Club and secure its future for the next 150 years.

The club is proposing to relocate from its current Cross Green premises to a new site adjacent to the proposed East of Otley Relief Road and will be throwing open its doors on Saturday, July 6, noon to 6pm at the club at Cross Green, Otley, inviting the community to find out more.

A new pavilion for Otley Rugby Union Club

The new ground would transform the club’s facilities into the best in the north of England including multiple pitches, car parking and better access. It is hoped that the improvements could be what is required to take the club to new heights.

Otley Rugby Club’s chairman, Paul Mackie, said: “After five years in the planning we’re extremely excited about these plans which represent a huge opportunity for the club and the wider Otley community. Investment in these facilities alongside delivery of the East of Otley Relief Road will allow us to inspire the next generation and encourage sports participation across all ages and genders.

“These facilities are critical to allow us to achieve our ambition of securing community rugby and national league rugby at Otley for years to come. This relocation is key to unlocking the towns potential as a first-class sporting venue whilst allowing Otley Rugby Club to get ahead of the regional competition in respect of sports facilities and social functions.

“We believe this move will be the start of something really big for sport in Otley – not just for rugby. There is huge potential for many other sporting clubs and generations of young people to come to benefit from the new facilities over time. Our 2025 vision is to be a welcoming, inclusive and successful family rugby club in the heart of Otley’s community.”