Aire-Wharfe: Relegation-threatened Waddilove Cup finalists, North Leeds, looking for league fillip

NORTH LEEDS booked their place in next month’s Waddilove Cup final as part of a perfect weekend that saw the Old Park Road side also massively aid their bid to beat the drop.

One day after a six-wicket success at third-bottom Pool, second-bottom North Leeds overcame Horsforth Hall Park in Sunday’s Waddilove semi-final to book a final against Burley-in-Wharfedale who saw off Beckwithshaw.

Jason Wright, who made 74 for Burley-in-Wharfedale, as they lost by one wicket at Follifoot. PIC: Steve Riding

North Leeds approached Saturday’s league clash at Pool sitting 18 points behind their hosts who were put in to bat and skittled for 100 as Tom Hudson claimed 4-34 with Robert Goldthorp left high and dry on 36. Opener Callum Carson led from the front in staying unbeaten on 47 to ease North Leeds to victory at 101-4.

Carson again excelled in Sunday’s Waddilove semi, blasting 67 to take his men to 147 all out with support from fellow opener Hudson (28) in the face of Jonathan Postle (3-32).

In-form Hudson (3-14) and Barry Singleton (4-16) then got to work with the ball as Hall Park were knocked down for 65 with Tom Watson top scoring with just 26.

In Sunday’s other semi-final, last year’s league runners-up Burley-in-Wharfedale had their batting boots on as Charles Davy (84), Jackson Grubb (42) and Nicky Bullock (41) helped pile on the runs before skipper Jason Wright (28no) helped his men to 279-6.

Yasar Ali, who took three wickets for Follifoot in the win over visiting Burley-in-Wharfedale. PIC: Steve Riding

Joseph Holderness had taken 3-49 and Holderness then made 31 with the bat as Dax Guy (39) and Henry Hopkinson (34) also upped the ante but the hosts valiantly fell short at 232 all out despite a late unbeaten 27 from Callum Irvine after Joe Hall took 6-45.

Burley, though, sit fourth-bottom in the league after Saturday’s one-wicket loss at second-placed Follifoot.

Skipper Wright shone with the willow in blasting eight fours and four sixes for an unbeaten 74 and Redmond Bolton added 34 as Burley set a target of 232 despite the efforts of formidable duo Istikhar Hussain (5-41) and Yasar Ali (3-58).

Burley bowler Hall hit back with a return of 4-46 but Follifoot squeezed to victory at 236-9 after a 52 from captain and opener Matthew Williams was followed by vital contributions from Nick Robinson (30), Ali (31), James Orton (42no) and tail-ender Graham Squires (24).

Follifoot now sit 31 points behind runaway leaders Otley who enjoyed a six-wicket win at fourth-placed Ilkley.

Defeat was harsh on Ilkley opener and captain William Spivey who remained unbeaten on 121 as the hosts set a target of 209-6 with Dave Pennett adding 44. Otley, though, overhauled at 212-4 led by Tom Brady (86) and Chris Thompson (45).

Third-placed Horsforth also lost ground through a shock two-wicket loss at home to bottom club Adel.

Fifth-placed Addingham suffered a 64-run loss at seventh-placed Collingham & Linton as Charlie Swallow soared with a fine 7-36 while sixth-placed Bilton fell to a four-wicket defeat at home to Rawdon who are now fifth-bottom and 24 points clear of trouble.