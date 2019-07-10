Aire-Wharfe: Pretenders to the throne put in place by leaders Otley

OTLEY disposed of key challengers to their crown for a second weekend in succession as a three-wicket win at home to Horsforth moved the champions 33 points clear in pole position.

Horsforth began the day in second and elected to bat first with opener Ben Heritage leading from the front with a knock of 51.

Ewan Brannan, of St Chads, reaches his century with a six, one of the 12 sixes and 25 fours in his innings of 223 not out off 157 balls in th win over league leaders, Green Lane, who suffered their first defeat of the season. PIC: Steve Riding

But Otley’s Nathan Goldthorp (3-56) removed three of Horsforth’s top four including Chathura Kaluthanthri (31) with Chris Thompson then taking 4-30 as Horsforth were dismissed for 166 all out.

Batting solidarity then won the day for Otley as Tom Brady and skipper James Davies both made 28 for an opening partnership of 56 before each was removed by Alex Myers (4-59).

David Hester (27) and Joshua Stephenson (28) later weighed in with vital contributions as Otley reached the winning post at 168-7.

Defeat saw Horsforth drop to third, and 12 points behind Follifoot who moved second with a 100-run romp at bottom club Adel.

Robert Greenwood, of St Chads, hits four runs as they run up 427 against Divisin 3 rivals Green Lane. PIC: Steve Riding

Follifoot were 65-3 before Alex Fox (77) and Yasar Ali (87) came together to share a fourth-wicket stand of 156 which helped their side to 274. Ben Witz (5-43) and Dasun Opanayaka (4-66) both caused problems but the division’s bottom side fell short in their pursuit of Follifoot’s target as Fox (3-64) and Ali (3-55) again wreaked havoc.

Fourth-placed Ilkley fell to a 126-run loss at fourth-bottom Rawdon who moved 25 points clear of the drop zone after a star showing from Chrishna Graham.

Skipper and opener Andrew Duckworth set the tone for Rawdon as his return of 57 set his side on their way to 227 all out with Graham (45), Richard Porter (30) and Henry Scanlan (32) adding solid contributions in the middle order. Graham then took 7-36 to ensure Ilkley were skittled for 101.

Second-bottom North Leeds fell to a 113-run loss at home to sixth-placed Bilton whose opener Ben Roughsedge caned the best knock of the day.

Roughsedge blasted 16 fours and three sixes en route to an unbeaten 129 which helped Bilton to 270-5 with skipper David Cummings (53) and Ryan Bradshaw (49) also excelling with the willow.

Despite a late rally from Adam Copley (33) and Harry Dixon (20), North Leeds then fell short at 157 with Awais Ejaz taking 4-69 and Mustahsan Ali Shah (3-41). Third-bottom Pool were blitzed by 133 runs at fifth-placed Addingham for whom a collective effort led by no 8 batsman James Freebury (41) took them to 220 all out.

Pool were then sent packing for 87 all out as Richard Atkins (3-22), Ted Haggas (3-21) and Edward Croft (3-14) took three wickets each. Last season’s runners-up Burley-in-Wharfedale moved eighth with a five-wicket triumph at home to seventh-placed Collingham & Linton who were dismissed for 133.

Burley skipper Jason Wright (4-23), James Mukherjee (3-62) and Nick Brook (3-32) did the damage with the ball with Jackson Grubb then unbeaten on 58 as Burley eased to 136-5.