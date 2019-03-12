Adel leave it late to save their derby-day blushes against Leeds

Leeds and Leeds Adel Hockey Clubs have shared some close, and occasionally high-tempered, games in seasons past.

The clubs are neighbours, friends and most definitely rivals, so all the players and spectators knew that the game between Leeds Men’s 4ths and Adel Men’s 2nds was going to be a closely-fought affair.

Action from Adel 2nds v Leeds 4ths.

Hosts Adel have been in pole position for most of the season and victory over would take them a step closer to the trophy.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between for the next 70 minutes, but it looked like Leeds were going to make early pressure count as they won a series of short corners early on.

Leeds just couldn’t find a way past a resolute Adel back line to get that elusive goal. Having weathered the early storm, Adel showed why they are sitting top of the table with some quick passes and strong play in the middle allowing Hinds to fire off a reverse-stick shot which was saved easily by the Leeds keeper.

The first half ended with no score from either side, and all players involved knowing the second 35 minutes were going to be just as intense.

Fifteen minutes of the second half went, and a lapse in concentration from the Adel defence became the difference between the two sides. A pressured clearance was intercepted by Leeds player Alec Foxall, who broke past the home defence and finished with a calm strike to the bottom corner giving Leeds the breakthrough they needed.

As it stood, Leeds were top of the table and had stolen a jump on their rivals with only two games of the season left. However, 20 minutes of the game remained, and Adel have never been a team to back down from a challenge. The hosts pushed forward and began to carve out some chances for their forward line, first hitting the Leeds post, then forcing several quick-fire saves from the visiting keeper. The closing stages were all Adel as they saw first place in the league disappearing from them.

With only seconds left on the clock, a tackle by Leeds inside their 23 was deemed a deliberate breakdown of play with the umpire awarding a short corner and a last glimmer of hope. This would be the last play of the game and the entire Adel team were lining the Leeds area ready to take any chance they were given.

Throughout the game, their forward line had come close with no reward, so it was fitting that the ball should fall to centre-back Will Powley, who took this opportunity to show the Adel attack how it should be done. A superb drag flick into the top corner was greeted with cheers and groans in equal measure, depending on if you wore blue or orange. A 1-1 draw was the result, meaning that Adel need only four points from their final two games to take the league and play Northern Hockey next season.

Whilst Adel 2nds were battling at home, their first team had travelled to Morpeth for their game. The journey back down the A1 was made all the sweeter with a 5-2 victory and three points in the bag.

Regular goal scorers Simon Ball, Sam Harris and Will Purdy eased Adel to a 3-1 lead at half-time, with two second-half goals from James Moorhouse securing the win. Not only did this mean that the 1sts are still in contention of finishing second in North Division Two, but the two goals in the second half put their total for the season so far at 101. Adel 1sts travel to Gateshead next weekend, with a view to increasing that total and taking a step closer to second place.