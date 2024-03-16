Leeds United are back in action on Sunday when they take on rivals Millwall looking to maintain their unbeaten record at Elland Road this season. Daniel Farke's men have been near unstoppable since the turn of the year, but they must remain consistent if they want to keep hold of second place.

It's set to be an intense race to the finish line as far as the automatic promotion race is concerned, and Leeds will also feel they have a shot at top spot at this point. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Harris warning

Millwall boss Neil Harris has warned his men that it is 'sink or swim' at Elland Road on Sunday. He said in his pre-match press conference: "You’d have to ask my players and they’d give you a very clear response. I’m a very passionate person and Elland Road away… it’s sink or swim. I love it.

“I’m very much looking forward to it and my energy and enthusiasm is matched by my players at the moment. We’re looking forward to the game. Speech-wise before the match, there’s a balance between making sure we’re an aggressive Millwall team on the road but also having calm heads where we manage the game to the best of our ability.”

Prutton's prediction

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is backing Leeds to edge Millwall this weekend by a scoreline of 2-1. He wrote in his weekly predictions: "Leeds United can go top of the Championship table here, which is incredible when you consider how much they’ve closed the gap on Leicester – who are in FA Cup action this weekend. A win by two or more goals sends them to the summit,” said Prutton.