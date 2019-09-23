Yorkshire the only region where housing rich list is growing

Yorkshire is the only place in the UK with more “million pound streets” than a year ago, as the drooping housing market takes its toll.

Across the UK, the number of streets where the value of homes averages more than a million are falling, while Yorkshire added four more, suggesting the region is more resilient to falling prices than the rest of the country.

Pic: Mike Cowling

Also in news: Mother pays tribute to "beautiful son" after horror crash which killed him and his grandfather



This takes Yorkshire’s total to 165 million pound streets in West Yorkshire, North Yorkshire and the East Riding. South Yorkshire had none, with the most expensive street in the county, Whirlow Park Road, averaging £956,607, analysis by property listings site Zoopla found.

Some 15,484 streets across Britain now have an average property value of £1m or more, a drop of 1,800 over the past year.

Yorkshire’s most valuable street is Linton Lane, in Linton, near Collingham, where houses averaged £1,697,076.

Pic: Mike Cowling

Keith Sunley, who has lived there for more than 20 years said the street was “very nice indeed”.

Mr Sunley and his family moved to Linton Lane for the spacious house but the area was one of the reasons they have stayed.

“It’s very close to the village hall, where there are lots of activities,” he said.

Neighbour Sheila Hodkinson added: “It’s brilliant here. I love it - so quiet and peaceful.”

Houses on the street have added more than a million pounds to their value over the last two decades.

Also in news: Peaky Blinders link to Bradford City Hall boosts interest ahead of series finale



Despite being the priciest in Yorkshire, homes there have lost nearly 3 per cent of their value in the last year - equivalent to £50,247.

The next two most expensive streets were both in LS17 - Manor House Lane in Alwoodley where houses are worth £1,503,949 on average, and Roundhay Park Lane in Shadwell, averaging £1,483,456.

In North Yorkshire, Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate, was the top of the property rich list averaging £1,481,823, while in the East Riding, it was The Park in North Ferriby at £1,286,282.

The bulk of the losses have been in London and the South East, which are home to the majority of million pound streets - but are also areas where house prices have been generally falling recently.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) and Land Registry figures showed last week that house prices fell annually by per cent in the South East and by 1.4 per cent in London in July.

Meanwhile, in Yorkshire and the Humber, property prices rose 3.2 per cent.

Also in news: These are the 15 best places to go pumpkin picking in Yorkshire this autumn



Zoopla said that Britain's most expensive street - Kensington Palace Gardens in London - has also seen the average house price dip by nearly £2.8 million over the last year.

The average house price in Kensington Palace Gardens is now £32,870,284.

Laura Howard, consumer expert at Zoopla, said: “It’s no surprise that it’s the capital that plays host to the UK’s most expensive streets - but, even to the super-rich, the wealth that can be found among them is mind-blowing.

“Outside London, it’s exclusive pockets of the well-heeled home counties, such as Kent, Surrey and Hertfordshire that boast the priciest streets. And, being one step removed from London’s cooling market, some property values are even higher than last year, such as Montrose Garden in Leatherhead.

“Even the broader picture of towns which have the highest concentration of £1m streets (on which the average property price stands at £1m or more) shows a strong southern bias, with 19 of the top 20 all located in southern England, the exception being Manchester’s Altringcham.

“Ultimately, our Rich List is a fascinating insight not into how the ‘other half’ lives, but into how the other ‘one per cent’ lives.”