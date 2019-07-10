Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen speaks about back to basics life at the Great Yorkshire Show

Only the Yorkshire Shepherdess, Amanda Owen, would consider a 4.30am start and a two-hour drive along winding country lanes before the sun has even risen an easy day.

However, had she not travelled from her remote Dales farm to make a guest appearance at the Great Yorkshire Show, she would have faced a far more arduous morning.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess at the Great Yorkshire Show. Picture: James Hardisty.

“There’s hay to make and there’s sheep to shear,” said the mother-of-nine, who has become something of a poster girl for rural living.

“I didn’t feel too guilty when I left because it was going to rain, but now I’m here in my wellies and the sun in shining I suspect I’ll get a call telling me I’m needed back on the farm.”

Mrs Owen and the rest of her family are currently in the middle of filming the second series of Our Yorkshire Farm.

The programme won a legion of fans when it was first broadcast last year and there was standing room only for Mrs Owen's guest spot in Harrogate on the second day of the Great Yorkshire Show.

She said: “I didn’t think that anyone watched Channel 5, but as soon as the first programme went out I was inundated with people telling me how much they loved it. I think it worked because it was genuine. Nothing was choreographed.”

Following the family’s ups-and-downs at their Ravenseat farm in Swaledale, their back to basics lifestyle has proved a hit with viewers craving a life without mobile phones, laptops and a constant wifi connection.

Mrs Owen said: “I don’t want to pretend that we live in some rural utopia because we don’t, but I do want to show that we appreciate what’s on our doorstep.

"I beat myself up just before the kids go back to school each September because I know they’ll be asked where they went on holiday and yet again they won’t have been anywhere.

“However, they will have been camping, riding, swimming in lakes and at the moment, that’s all they want to do.”

While her third book, Adventures of a Yorkshire Shepherdess, is just out, Mrs Owen is already in talks about a fourth instalment.

“I can’t sing, I can’t dance, but I can shepherd and I can write a bit, so I hope there will be more books. I’ve definitely got more ideas.”

That will be music to the ears of her many fans and with her and husband Clive’s eldest daughter, Raven, about to fly the nest for university, Mrs Owen has not yet ruled out adding to the family brood.

“I’d have a slight problem in that the Land Rover only has 10 seats,” she said. “But who knows? Never say never.”