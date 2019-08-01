'Yorkshire Day a perfect opportunity to showcase the screen talent burning with promise'

Creative and civic leaders have described Yorkshire Day as a the perfect opportunity to showcase the the region's life on screen and the talent that is "burning with promise".

The stunning landscapes and diverse locations of God's Own Country have provided the dramatic settings for well-known TV series and films transmitted to homes around the globe.

The Yorkshire Post has previously reported how has emerged as the fastest growing region in the screen industry - and set for a further boost with the arrival of Channel 4 and new studio suites in Leeds.

Since Channel 4’s decision was announced in late October 2018, UKTV, Wise Owl and Workerbee (formerly Endemol Shine North) have announced moves to the city along with PACT (an independent production trade association) and the NFTS (National Film and Television School).

Andrew Sheldon, creative director and founder at True North, makers of The Yorkshire Dales and Lakes said: “We pride ourselves on making Yorkshire programmes and Yorkshire Day is a great opportunity to shine the spotlight on the beauty of the region and how its personality is brought to life on screen.”

Locations being celebrated with a social media campaign over the next few days include those of Victoria at Harewood House, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone at York railway station and Peaky Blinders at Bradford City Hall.

The Yorkshire Dales and The Lakes and Gentleman Jack, filmed at Shibden Hall, Halifax, are also being celebrated.

It is a heritage that goes back to the 19th century - when it is believed the world’s very first moving images were filmed on Leeds Bridge in 1888 by Louis Le Prince.

Sally Joynson, chief executive at Screen Yorkshire, said: "This has been a transformative year for the screen industries in Leeds City Region and Yorkshire Day is a great opportunity to spotlight the dramatic locations that have captivated filmmakers and audiences from around the world.

"It’s also a chance to celebrate those individuals and businesses working behind the scenes of Yorkshire’s thriving film and TV industry, who have laid the foundations that will support generations of screen talent for many more years to come.’’

Roger Marsh OBE, chairman of Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership, said: “Talent lives throughout Leeds City Region; our culture and people are distinctive, often under-represented and burning with promise.

"It is our time to shine and Yorkshire Day gives us the perfect opportunity to remind everyone what we have to offer.”

Coun Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, added: “Leeds and all of Yorkshire offers such a wealth of opportunities when it comes to TV and film – from our landscapes and historical buildings and streets, right through to our people and the diversity of our heritage.

“The TV and film industry is thriving within our city with key announcements such as Channel 4 locating here, and most recently the approval to go ahead with a new state of the art TV and film studio. It is a really exciting time to see the sector grow and expand and we are delighted to be supporting this.”

The most recent series of Doctor Who was filmed in Sheffield and stars the first female Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, who also happens to be from Skelmanthorpe, near Huddersfield.

To take part in the celebrations, people should look out for the campaign across social media by following #YorkshireDay and share on-screen sights.