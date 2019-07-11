World's film producers love the 'no nonsense' Yorkshire culture, industry expert says

Film producers from around the world enjoy the “no nonsense” culture in the region and have huge interest in its beautiful countryside, urban landscapes and historic mill towns, the Great Yorkshire Show has heard.

Chris Hordley, production liaison manager at Screen Yorkshire - which was involved in dramas including Peaky Blinders, This Is England and Victoria – spoke about the surge in film interest in the county at an event in the Welcome to Yorkshire marquee today.

Speaking about film production companies coming from abroad to view potential locations for shooting, Mr Hordley said: “They love the Yorkshire people, as a county we are very welcoming but we’re also straight-talking.

“So when we’re doing talks (with location owners) about ‘I need to hire your mansion for a week’, there’s no nonsense.”

Companies also enjoy the ease of access from countryside to urban areas, some of which have been mocked up to portray locations such as London.

“One minute we could be in a palace, the next minute we’re in some dark alley or beautiful rural locations,” said Mr Hordley.

He claimed the newly-commissioned remake of All Creatures Great and Small, which is due to start filming in August, would act as a “global advert” for Yorkshire.

He said the remake, which the family of Alf Wight, who wrote the James Herriot novels, is involved in, would be “infused with love” for the books.

Between 2009 and 2015, screen industries generated an annual turnover of £424m, according to Screen Yorkshire.