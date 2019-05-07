When to see the Flying Scotsman as it journeys through Yorkshire this summer

The Flying Scotsman is coming to Yorkshire in July.

The world-famous locomotive is hauling a special rail tour from York to Carlisle via Leeds on Sunday July 7.

The Railway Touring Company have leased the engine for the sold-out steam excursion, which will see the train travel over the iconic Ribblehead Viaduct on the Settle to Carlisle line.

Tickets for the journey have sold for more than £300 each.

The train departs York Station at 9.30am and takes the Church Fenton line to Leeds, arriving at 10.20am. There will then be further calls at Shipley, Keighley and Skipton before it crosses Ribblehead and climbs Ais Gill to Appleby and Carlisle.

It returns from Carlisle at 4.15pm, arriving at Leeds at 8.30pm and York at 9.20pm.

Enthusiasts are welcome at stations along the route to watch the Scotsman arrive, but there have been several incidents of trespass on mainlines during the engine's rail tours so far this summer, leading to disruption for passengers on scheduled services. Spectators have been warned to stay away from the track and observe the train from a safe distance.

The Flying Scotsman visited Yorkshire in January, when she ran from London to York for the Scotsman Salute, a tribute to Sir William McAlpine. McAlpine, who died in March 2018, was a British businessman who brought the iconic locomotive home from the USA after paying £25,000 for her back in 1973. She passed through Doncaster, where the engine was built, before arriving in York for a memorial ceremony at the National Railway Museum.